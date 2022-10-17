Home Technology Lando Norris’s Quadrant Has Entered Competitive Rocket League – Rocket League – Gamereactor
Quadrant, the esports organization founded by F1 driver Lando Norris, has grown in size every year. We’ve seen teams continue to grow in the competitive Halo arena, and now the organization is also entering the competitive Rocket League arena.

As announced on Twitter, the team has signed three players, a coach and an analyst who are:

  • Kurtis “Kash” Cannon

  • Lucas “Related Waves” Ross

  • Dylan “eekso” Pickering

  • Nikolai “Snaski” Westerson Andersen (coach)

  • Wesleyan “Butter Fever” Canady (analyst)

The team made its debut in the Rocket League Championship Series over the weekend, where they played multiple games, won three of five games, and only lost games to Gamers First and Oxygen Esports. The team will next compete in the Fall Cup, which is scheduled for October 28-30.

