Laptop case, mouse, Baby Milo doll full set of accessories! ASUS and BAPE jointly launched the “Joint Laptop”, the solid color design is more textured! | GQ Taiwan

ASUS recently released the latest Zenbook and Vivobook series of notebook computers, the series includes the world‘s thinnest 13-inch OLED notebook Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304), Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), Vivobook S 14 OLED (S5404) and Vivobook S 15 OLED (S5504). The new product has a stunning ASUS Lumina OLED screen, ASUS IceCool technology and a unique design, which is more durable and has passed the Intel Evo certification, providing excellent performance and innovative results. In addition, what trend fans are most looking forward to is that the brand also announced the launch of BAPE’s co-branded laptop!

see more

Zenbook S 13 OLED is currently the world‘s thinnest 13-inch OLED laptop, featuring a 16:10 2.8K (2880 x 1800) ASUS Lumina OLED display, certified for Dolby Vision, PANTONE® and VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, for true color reproduction , bringing immersive visual effects. With an ultra-thin body of 1 cm and 1 kg, it is portable and extremely mobile. At the same time, the computer hardware is equipped with the 13th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor, equipped with 16 GB LPDDR5 memory and 512 GB PCIe® 4.0 SSD for excellent performance, and the ultra-long-lasting 63 Wh battery can also meet all-day needs.

Zenbook S 13 OLED is available in Rock Gray and Gentleman Blue color options. Adhering to the concept of sustainability, the product structure uses recycled metal and plastic, reducing the carbon footprint by more than 50%. It is also packaged in FSC™ certified paper without plastic and glue. The rock gray version uses the exclusive ASUS plasma ceramic aluminum alloy. Through the immersion process with minimal impact on the environment, the texture of the back cover is improved, and the wear resistance, heat dissipation, hardness and service life are improved, while adding a rock-like natural appearance and texture.

Another highlight this time is that ASUS announced the cooperation with streetwear brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE) to jointly launch BAPE’s first notebook computer since its establishment 30 years ago – ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED BAPE limited edition, notebook bag, mouse, Baby Milo A full set of accessories such as dolls, combined with the dynamic style of BAPE and Vivobook, adopting BAPE’s exclusive camouflage design, it is definitely a joint model that fans of the brand must receive!

Netflix’s “Angry Life” Amy Liu was originally going to be starred by this “white male star”. Why did it finally decide to let Ali Wong play the leading role? The producer of Netflix’s “Angry Life” originally imagined that the original Amy Liu character was a white man similar to the famous comedian Stanley Tucci, who would fight with Steven Yeun, who played road rage; Comedian Huang Aili created the 2023 drama that airborne multinational champions. Sam ReedNancy.ChenJimmy Mo

The best-grossing video game movie of all time isn’t enough! Looking back at how “super” “Super Mario Bros.” was in 1985: How to save the video game market and leave it in history? Bakery KungMy Neighbor Totoro

Change the dynasty! BMW’s official big move previews the launch of the high-performance electric vehicle “i4+iX” plan Aiming at the emerging field of electric vehicles, BMW successively announced two product lines i4 and iX in late March, announcing the arrival of a new generation. tinfoil manStephen Chen

From “The Legend of Zelda” to “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom”: The Zelda series is not just a pioneer of open world games, it creates freedom Bakery KungMy Neighbor Totoro

For more exciting fashion style content, please also follow the following platforms of GQ Taiwan

IG： https://smarturl.it/ytfai5

LINE ：https://maac.io/1ffHE

Purchase the current magazine: GQ current magazine purchase link

Buy the current issue of iPad magazine: GQ current issue of iPad magazine purchase link