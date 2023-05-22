Laptop DDR5 memory ushers in a single 48GB model, fully plugged in to 96GB

Memory manufacturers launched a single 48GB desktop memory stick in the first quarter of this year, and the four memory slots can be filled to achieve a memory capacity of 192GB.

According to the NoteBookCheck report, a single 48GB model of DDR5 memory for laptops is coming soon. For most laptops with only two memory slots, they can have 96GB of memory when fully inserted.

According to foreign media, Lenovo recently launched a new P-series ThinkPad workstation, and the maximum memory of the ThinkPad P16v model is 96 GB.

These 48GB sticks use the latest 24Gb DRAM chips instead of the current standard 16Gb modules. If 20 24Gb DRAM chips are installed on DIMMs, after considering the capacity of ECC and metadata, 48GB of usable memory can be obtained.

It is expected that more laptops will support 48GB single memory in the near future.