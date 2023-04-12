In 2023, the new generation of gaming laptops will also start to be replaced with DDR5 memory with a higher clock speed. KLEVV will give laptop players the best upgrade, and will use SK Hynix A-die chips for overclocking as standard SO-DIMM products , the “DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM 16GBx2” memory that complies with the JEDEC standard clock speed can bring players the highest bandwidth and performance.

Specification

Memory capacity: 32GB (2 x 16GB)

Memory Clock: DDR5-5600

Memory Timing: 46-46-46-90

Memory specification: DDR5 SO-DIMM

Memory voltage: 1.1V

Heat sink: no

Warranty: Limited Lifetime

KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM 16GBx2 memory unpacking / carefully selected SK Hynix A-die particles

KLEVV can be said to be a dark horse in the memory industry. The DDR5-5600 UDIMM standard memory tested earlier not only has good platform compatibility, but also can be easily overclocked to 7000MT/s with SK Hynix A-die chips. High clock speed; and SO-DIMM, a small form factor memory for laptops and mini hosts, brings a speed upgrade of native DDR5 5600MT/s.

Native clock KLEVV DDR5 SO-DIMM 16GBx2 5600MT/s memory, using JEDEC standard clock 2800MHz 46-46-46-90 timing, voltage 1.1V; for notebook platforms with limited power consumption, DDR5 memory adopts onboard power management With lower operating voltage, it can effectively reduce memory power consumption performance.



↑ KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM 16GBx2 memory.

KLEVV DDR5 SO-DIMM 16GBx2 5600MT/s memory has a high-quality minimalist black circuit board, and a label sticker with the product model on the front. In the middle of the memory, there is an integrated power control chip (PMIC). The 5V operating voltage is provided by the laptop, and then converted by the PMIC to the 1.1V and VPP 1.8V operating voltages required by VDD and VDDQ.

For gaming notebooks and commercial thin and light notebooks, it is necessary to save the wattage of each component to prolong the battery life of the notebook, and the integrated power supply design of the DDR5 memory allows the memory to have better power management and efficiency. It also allows notebook manufacturers to adjust the battery life of notebooks more effectively.



↑ KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory on minimalist black circuit board.

The new generation of fifth-generation double data rate synchronous dynamic random access memory DDR5, in addition to the clock frequency upgrade to 5600MT/s and higher storage density, provides a single 16GB or two 16GB x2 memory combination.

Moreover, DDR5 memory uses dual 32-Bit sub-channels. A DDR5 memory actually has two sets of independently addressable 32-Bit sub-channels, which can bring higher bandwidth upgrades than the previous generation of memory; at the same time, it supports built-in On-Die ECC, which corrects errors in the data within the grain, can ensure the reliability of the data.

When expanding the memory capacity of a laptop, you must first determine whether the laptop can support the DDR5 5600MT/s clock. After all, the laptop is not like a DIY motherboard, and the memory overclocking is open for players to adjust. However, the KLEVV memory is relatively Capacitance is good, even if the laptop is powered on at the default 4800MT/s, it is not a problem.

Replacing the DDR5 SO-DIMM memory is also quite simple. Open the bottom cover of the laptop and pull the metal buckles on both sides of the slot outward, then the memory will pop open to replace with a new memory.



↑ DDR5 SO-DIMM Memory Replacement.

KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM 16GBx2 with AORUS 17X Gaming Notebook Test

For this test of KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM 16GBx2 memory, GIGABYTE’s latest AORUS 17X gaming laptop is used, which uses the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13950HX processor and full-blooded NVIDIA RTX 4090 laptop GPU, and supports The latest DDR5-5600 memory.



↑ Test laptop information.

Check the KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory information through AIDA64 SPD, the capacity is 16GB, 32 banks, the operating voltage is the default VDD / VDDQ 1.1V, VPP 1.8V; and there are multiple sets of timing parameters at 2800MHz, so that the laptop can automatically Detection achieves better compatibility.



↑ AIDA64 SPD information.

AORUS 17X supports KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory, through AIDA64 test memory read 82277MB/s, write 73452 MB/s, copy 74463MB/s, delay 89.2ns; compared with the previous generation DDR5-4800 specification, It can have a better read and write bandwidth, so that the overall performance of the computer, creation and game performance can be better.



↑ AIDA64 memory test.

The PerformanceTest Memory Rank test includes performance tests such as database operation, cache and non-cached read and write, delay and execution read, and presents the results in Rank, and compares the performance percentage provided by our own database.

KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory scored 3546 points in Memory Rank, leading 90%.



↑ PerformanceTest Memory Rank。

Summarize

KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM native clock small form factor memory, still uses SK Hynix A-die chips used in overclocking memory, has good platform compatibility, as long as the laptop can support DDR5-5600 clock. It is painless to replace this set of memory, and KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory provides a combination of single 16GB and two 16GBx2 capacities.

Comparing the data of the laptop in hand, it can be seen that the DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory has a higher read and write bandwidth, and has a better latency performance than the original DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM memory. Of course, compared with the previous generation DDR4- The 3200 SO-DIMM memory has a 100% performance increase in read and write bandwidth.

Whether it is paperwork, audio-visual creation, or e-sports gamers, KLEVV DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory can meet the needs of various players for high-performance, high-bandwidth, and large-capacity memory.



↑ DDR5 SO-DIMM memory read and write bandwidth comparison.



↑ DDR5 SO-DIMM memory latency comparison.