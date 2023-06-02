Large Language models for outstanding customer service

In increasingly competitive markets, service quality and customer focus are crucial to ensure long-term corporate growth and competitiveness. Increasing customer demands put service agents and quality management under pressure. Conventional methods such as random and manual evaluations of interactions no longer meet the new requirements. Delivering outstanding customer service requires effective quality monitoring that can be performed seamlessly and consistently. In this context, the integration of Large Language Models (LLM), such as ChatGPT, in quality analysis tools offers an innovative and sustainable effective solution. By incorporating such models, data analysis can be automated and effective, enabling informed decisions to improve customer experience.

Human-level cognitive abilities

OpenAI’s Large Language Model (LLM) ChatGPT has revolutionized automated speech and text analysis. The market has been flourishing since it was published last year and competitors such as Google, Anthopic or Meta are presenting their own models. News about innovations, updates, risks and opportunities are omnipresent on media channels every day. Large language models are able to understand natural language and to process it further in detailed analyses. Multimodal models can process sound, image and speech at the same time. The decisive difference compared to earlier variants of automated text analysis models is that the first approaches of “Artificial General Intelligence” (breaking latest news) are now used. As a result, the models have a certain cognitive capacity and are able to understand context and content, as well as to respond flexibly to individual problems and to process them on an almost human level.

Large Language Models as a Quality Analyst

In order to enable resource-efficient yet effective quality management in customer service, all relevant interaction data must be analyzed and evaluated holistically and consistently. Even with extensive analytics know-how, this project cannot be mastered with purely manual approaches. Automated quality monitoring tools are becoming increasingly important in this context. With their help, not only valuable resources can be saved, but also the effect of quality management and thus the service quality can be maximized. AI-supported tools can process huge data sets, carry out extensive analyzes and process findings in a structural and target-oriented manner. Manual resources can thus efficiently focus on automatically identified compliance violations and process them in a targeted manner. The triggers by which violations are recognized as such can be defined individually. This is where the advantages of tools based on large language models become particularly clear: In addition to conventional triggers such as specific keywords or volume, compliance violations can also be detected based on contextual questions. Examples of this could be rating the agent’s friendliness on a scale of 1 to 10, or whether the customer’s concern was resolved during the conversation. The exact formulation or words used are irrelevant, since the models are able to understand the context of what is said.

The benefits of integrating large language models into analysis tools are clear: on the one hand, they can be used extremely flexibly and react to different inputs with the corresponding outputs. Depending on the requirements, the output format can vary from natural language to program code. Switching between different languages ​​and rhetorical styles is also flexible. As a result, the models can meet a huge range of requirements, reference groups and fields of application. On the other hand, they enable efficient and effective processing and analysis of huge amounts of data with maximum resource efficiency. Manual effort can thus be reduced by up to 95% and used in a targeted manner to rectify problem areas. In addition, the models can be instructed using natural language without the need for complex programming knowledge on the part of the user.

Useful integrations of large language models with regard to optimization in customer service are, for example, chatbots for processing routine inquiries or, as already mentioned above, in quality analysis tools with functions such as sentiment analysis, summaries of conversations, automatic identification of compliance violations based on context criteria or trend forecasts to identify shifts in customer preferences at an early stage and to be able to react accordingly.

Risks, limitations and conclusion

As with all innovative technological developments, the effects, risks and legal provisions in the individual practical applications must be intensively observed, analyzed and evaluated.

Currently, “hallucinations” are increasingly occurring in the LLM output, which is why it should be viewed critically and questioned. Especially in this early development and application phase of the models, one should not blindly trust their products.

In addition, the best LLMs to date are only available from US cloud providers in their data centers and are not available as on-premises installations. The data protection situation is also currently unclear, which is why its use in Italy, for example, has been systematically banned.

Despite these challenges, the possible uses of the models undoubtedly offer undeniable opportunities for sustainable corporate success and maintaining competitiveness. Early rethinking and resource investments can be crucial for effective implementation in business processes. At the same time, it is essential to stay up to date on innovations, updates and legal regulations and to critically question output products if necessary.