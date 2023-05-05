Largest size ever! MacBook Air 15-inch is coming: with M2 chip | XFastest News

According to MacRumors reports, Apple will release the MacBook Air 15-inch version at WWDC, which will be the largest Air notebook in Apple’s history.

It is reported that the 15-inch MacBook Air is equipped with an M2 chip. There are two versions. The standard version is an 8-core GPU, and the high-end version is a 10-core GPU. This chip integrates about 20 billion transistors. The CPU part includes 8 cores, divided into 4+ 4 layout: four high-performance Avalanche cores and four high-efficiency Blizzard cores.

Each of the four performance cores has 192KB instruction cache, 128KB data cache, and a shared 16MB cache. The clock frequency of the performance core is as high as 3.5GHz, providing 15.8 trillion operations per second (TOPS) computing power, which is 40 times faster than the neural engine of M1. %, the latter has a top speed of 11TOPS.

In terms of multi-threaded CPU workloads, the performance of M2 is about 18% higher than that of the previous generation, and the performance of peak GPU load is improved by 35%.

Except for the M2, the design of the 15-inch MacBook Air is no different from the 13-inch version, and features like MagSafe 3 charging port, Thunderbolt 3 port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Force Touch trackpad will all come standard.



