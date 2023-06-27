Largest wooden city in the world to be built in Sweden from 2025

A Swedish urban development company last week unveiled its plans to build the world‘s largest wooden city. Construction work is scheduled to begin in 2025. The wooden city will be located in the Sickla district of Stockholm and will be called “Stockholm Wood City”.

2,000 homes and 7,000 offices

With a total area of ​​250,000 square meters, construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 and take around ten years to complete. However, the company behind it plans to complete the first buildings as early as 2027.

In addition to 2,000 apartments and 7,000 offices, restaurants and shops are of course also included in the urban planning, which are intended to enrich urban life. The focus on office space is also said to be a way to make up for the lack of jobs south of central Stockholm and reduce commute times for more people. The total investment of the project is approximately US$1.4 billion and is led by Atrium Ljungberg, a respected Swedish urban development company.

City in harmony with nature

“The architects have innovatively incorporated natural elements into the structures, such as green roofs for better insulation and large windows to let in natural light, embodying our vision of a city that thrives in harmony with nature,” Annica Ånäs, CEO of Atrium Ljungberg told Dezeen.

Small amounts of concrete and steel

In particular, according to Ånäs, the choice of materials should reduce the project’s carbon footprint by up to 40% compared to concrete and steel structures, which would be significantly higher. But: Similar to other modern construction projects with wood, Stockholm Wood City will still use concrete and steel in some places like the foundations, but with the promise of using significantly smaller quantities.

New era for sustainable architecture and urban development

The decision to use wood as the main building material is intended to “underline Sweden’s ever-growing ambition to combine sustainability and innovation”. In addition to being environmentally friendly, wood can also create a warm and welcoming atmosphere that promotes the well-being of residents. The architecture of Stockholm Wood City aspires to be “modern yet close to nature, inspired by Scandinavian heritage and aesthetics.”

The construction of Stockholm Wood City undoubtedly represents a pioneering development and demonstrates the potential of wood as a future-oriented building material in an urban context. Capable of inspiring the architecture and construction industries, the project can set new standards while showing the way towards a sustainable and livable future.

Donaumarina Tower: The tallest wooden skyscraper in the world is to be built in Vienna

