Home Technology Larian Studios does have an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate III in the works
Technology

Larian Studios does have an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate III in the works

by admin
Larian Studios does have an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate III in the works

When Baldur’s Gate III popped up during State of Play last week and was subsequently revealed to be coming to PlayStation 5, many wondered if Larian Studios had signed some sort of exclusivity deal with Sony to bring the game to the console only on PS5 .

The developer has since clarified the announcement, also confirming that it does have an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate III in the works, and has yet to strike any exclusive deals for the game.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Larian said:

“Following yesterday’s PS5 and release date announcement, we have clarified that, now, we plan to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce NOW, and PS5. That said, as to which platforms or when we can bring BG3, We have no exclusivity, and we will announce support for other platforms when we are ready.

it goes on to say: “We’ve seen a lot of different interpretations of what this means, so we’d like some clarification. We’ve been working on an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for a while. We had some technical issues developing the Xbox port that made We’re 100% confident in announcing it until we’re sure we’ve found the right solution – specifically, we couldn’t get split-screen co-op to work to the same standard on Xbox Series X and S, which was a requirement for our delivery .

Long story short, if you’ve been looking forward to playing Baldur’s Gate III on an Xbox Series console, you’ll be able to do so, probably later than the PC and PS5 versions of the game.

You may also like

Look, the prototype of Team Cofidis

Honor launches Magic 5 Pro and Magic Vs,...

Maurizio Costanzo’s social network

Redemption for X3D! AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D strongest...

the younger brother of Magic5 Pro with triple...

Magic VS, how the first Honor leaflet for...

AMD 3D V-Cache CPU

TCL’s new tablet uses a brighter NXTPAPER 2.0...

Puzzles for children – The perfect game to...

[XF 開箱] FPS / ultra-light mouse for you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy