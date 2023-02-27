When Baldur’s Gate III popped up during State of Play last week and was subsequently revealed to be coming to PlayStation 5, many wondered if Larian Studios had signed some sort of exclusivity deal with Sony to bring the game to the console only on PS5 .

The developer has since clarified the announcement, also confirming that it does have an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate III in the works, and has yet to strike any exclusive deals for the game.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Larian said:

“Following yesterday’s PS5 and release date announcement, we have clarified that, now, we plan to release Baldur’s Gate 3 for PC, Mac, GeForce NOW, and PS5. That said, as to which platforms or when we can bring BG3, We have no exclusivity, and we will announce support for other platforms when we are ready.

it goes on to say: “We’ve seen a lot of different interpretations of what this means, so we’d like some clarification. We’ve been working on an Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 for a while. We had some technical issues developing the Xbox port that made We’re 100% confident in announcing it until we’re sure we’ve found the right solution – specifically, we couldn’t get split-screen co-op to work to the same standard on Xbox Series X and S, which was a requirement for our delivery .

Long story short, if you’ve been looking forward to playing Baldur’s Gate III on an Xbox Series console, you’ll be able to do so, probably later than the PC and PS5 versions of the game.