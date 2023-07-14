Larry Hryb Bids Farewell to Microsoft and Xbox: A New Chapter Begins

Larry Hryb, also known as “Major Nelson”, is leaving Microsoft and Xbox after 20 years at the company. The senior director of corporate communications at Xbox made the announcement on Twitter, stating that he wants to “work hard on the next chapter of his career”. However, Hryb clarified that this does not mean he is moving to another gaming company.

After the tumultuous launch of the Xbox One, many changes have occurred within Microsoft’s Xbox division. Hryb has been a prominent figure throughout these changes and has become well-known in the gaming community. He expressed his gratitude towards gamers who have supported him over the years, particularly those who have listened to his podcasts and included him in their lives.

As he bids farewell to Microsoft, Hryb plans to take some well-deserved vacations with his family before deciding on his future endeavors. While his next steps remain unknown, fans eagerly anticipate hearing about his upcoming projects.

Hryb’s departure marks the end of an era for Xbox, as he played a significant role in shaping the brand’s image and maintaining communication with the gaming community. His contributions will be remembered by gamers and industry professionals alike.

As the gaming world bids farewell to “Major Nelson”, they wish him the best in his future endeavors and eagerly anticipate what his next chapter will bring.

