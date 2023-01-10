Italy wins in the world of self-driving cars: the single-seater from the Milan Polytechnic has just beaten everyone in Las Vegas, in the most awaited race, that of self-driving cars: after last year’s victory, theThe PoliMOVE car thus confirms itself as the strongest in the world, the one to beat.

The second edition of the Indy Autonomous Challenge (IAC) at CES in Las Vegas, however goes on file with another record for this car: the PoliMove car has reached the extraordinary maximum speed of 290km/h, thus breaking the world track record for a self-driving car.





“Pushing the boundaries of head-to-head self-driving racing – I explain at PoliMOVE – our car competed at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway against nine teams from 17 universities in six countries from around the world“. An important technological parterre: the Italian team thus relegated the TUM Autonomous Motorsport team of the Technische Universität of Munich to second place, in a heated head-to-head duel.

“Exactly one year after our first win, we were so proud and excited to be back in Las Vegas for the Autonomous Challenge,” commented the Prof. Sergio Savaresi, Full Professor of Automatics at the Milan Polytechnic. “For us, this win represents a major step forward in terms of speed, race complexity and handling challenging head-to-head situations. We are very happy with this success, for the contribution of the Indy Autonomous Challenge and for all the teams in advancing the technology of artificial intelligence applied to driving.”

But Italy, apart from PoliMove, is also proud of another fact: the machines are all Dallara AV-21, built in Parma. Then the different teams work with sensors and software, but the hardware is always the same.

