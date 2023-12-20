Laser transmission technology breaks through NASA’s deep space to send back high-definition cat videos | am730

NASA Celebrates Successful Test of Ultra-High-Definition Video Transmission with Cat Video

NASA has made a cat famous. The incident happened because NASA recently tested a new technology for transmitting ultra-high-definition short videos back to Earth at high speed in deep space, and succeeded, breaking through the current wireless transmission speed limit. But many people’s focus is on the protagonist of the short film – a yellow cat named Taters. The cute way it captures laser light spots in the film made the ground control center staff and even netizens laugh.

The 15-second clip was transmitted back to Earth by a laser communication system under NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications experiment. The footage was recorded in advance and stored on the Psyche probe, which was launched in October. On the 11th of this month, the probe transmitted the fragments back to the earth from an outer space about 31 million kilometers away from the earth, which is equivalent to 80 times the distance between the moon and the earth. The process only took 101 seconds and the speed was 267Mb per second.

NASA points out that the transmission speed of the laser communication system is 10 to 100 times faster than the radio communication system currently in use. This test will lay the foundation for future human missions to Mars that need to transmit more information and images. The relevant technology has broken through the transmission speed limit, but the US media pointed out that the audience is more concerned about the funny and weird sight of the yellow cat on the sofa chasing the laser light spot in a serious manner.

Tribute to Felix the Cat

Bill Klipstein, technology demonstration project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said bluntly that they really wanted an interesting video to “make this important event more memorable.” NASA chose a cat as the main character, and reportedly wanted to pay homage to the statue of Felix the Cat, a cartoon cat from the 1920s that was used to test television image broadcasting experiments.