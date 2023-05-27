Laser-TV Formovie Theater in the test: 4K laser projector with great picture and sound

Televisions are the center of digital entertainment in many households. It is much more pleasant to consume content such as series, films or documentaries on the large screens than on the smaller displays of smartphones or tablets. They also often offer additional functions such as multiple image inputs, significantly better sound thanks to the option of connecting sound systems – and of course the excellent image quality. This is especially true for modern models with OLED or mini-LED technology. One problem: Depending on their size, televisions are bulky, resemble black holes when switched off, and transporting them from one room to another on a regular basis is an impossibility.

Ultra short-throw projectors combine all the great features of a television in a small box and are theoretically even easy to transport – at a price similar to the large screens. We tested such a device with the Formovie Theater Laser TV. The top model impressed with excellent picture quality and beautiful sound. There are still some weaknesses. Our test shows what considerations buyers have to make.

design and finish



Once the buyer has unpacked the projector and removed the foil, he is greeted by an inconspicuous but beautifully designed black box. The entire front of the projector is covered in black fabric, which protects and covers the built-in loudspeaker. At the top center on the front is the small logo of the company Bowers & Wilkins, which had a hand in the sound of the projector – more on that later. In addition to a small power button and infrared proximity sensors, there is a sloping recess for the projector lens at the top. There are also round black circles on the right and left sides, which are probably also speakers, as well as the cut-outs for ventilation. In addition, users can use the wheels on the sides to adjust the height of the front housing feet and thus adjust the picture a little more precisely. On the right side there is also a mute switch for the built-in microphone. The various connections can also be found at the back.

The dimensions of the projector are 550 × 349.2 × 107.5 millimeters, so the device is not that small. The size is roughly comparable to a medium-sized briefcase, but the projector is significantly higher. You can still transport it quite neatly and definitely better than a television. If necessary, the projector should even fit in some backpacks – although we strongly advise against this form of transport without protective packaging. The weight of almost 10 kilograms does not make it a heavyweight compared to other short-throw projectors, but the device is not light either. The power supply is integrated in the projector so that only a normal 230 volt AC cable is used. The workmanship is first class, nothing wobbles or creaks and there are also no irregular gaps.

All pictures of the short-distance projector Formovie Theater in the test Formovie Theater

Connections, sound and fans



The selection of connections on the Formovie Theater is quite extensive: there are three HDMI 2.1 ports for image and sound transmission, one of which supports eARC. These are accompanied by two USB-A ports with USB 2.0, an audio output in the form of a 3.5 mm jack plug, an optical S/PDIF audio output and an Ethernet connection. There’s plenty of choice to connect all your essential devices to the projector – with the three HDMI ports you can use a console, PC and receiver with the device at the same time. Only questionable is the use of USB 2.0 ports in a product that costs around 3000 euros, the bandwidth offered here is at most sufficient for a simple USB stick.

The projector – more precisely the laser lens – is cooled with two fans that are hidden in the housing and draw in the air from the left side of the device. On the right they blow the air out again. They are only noticeable during operation when no content is being played, and even under these circumstances the noise level is perfectly acceptable. Sitting on the couch, it’s easy to block out the fan noise. As soon as sound comes through the speakers, you can’t hear it anymore. The speakers themselves are really good. They support Dolby Atmos and were developed in cooperation with the English audio specialists Bowers & Wilkins (theme world), which has been an audio specialist for decades. The sound is correspondingly full and boomy. Background noises from action films benefit from the strong bass, but fortunately dialogues do not suffer as a result. Overall, the built-in speakers offer a surprisingly good experience even without additional soundbars or additional systems.

picture quality



The imaging element of the Formovie Theater is a DLP laser projector with a brightness of a whopping 2800 ANSI lumens. Thanks to pixel shift technology, the projector emits four images with a resolution of 1080p and a refresh rate of 240 Hertz – when combined, this results in an image with 4K resolution (3840 × 2160 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. And the picture is really stunning, even on a relatively rough wall in a darkened room the picture was great. In daylight, there was a weakness that all projectors actually have to struggle with – the image loses a lot of contrast, doesn’t look as bright and the colors seem washed out and pale. This is not due to this particular model, but rather to the technology used. These symptoms could be improved by buying an ALR screen, but this can be expensive depending on the size.

The projector shows its true capabilities in a dark room and with a suitable screen. It should definitely be completely smooth, even slight waves quickly throw unsightly shadows due to the close projection and reduce the cinema experience. If everything fits, bright colors illuminate the room, HDR content is almost as rich in contrast as is otherwise only the case with expensive OLED screens. The Formovie Theater does not quite come close to their black levels, but it is impressively close. Depending on the distance to the wall, the projector can output an image between 80 and 150 inches in size – that corresponds to a diagonal of up to 3.8 meters! It also supports content with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Focus is set at setup. Unfortunately, there is no automatic keystone correction – but the options available during setup enable problem-free correction, which worked perfectly in the test. What we didn’t quite manage is the focus adjustment in the top two corners. The sample text was always slightly washed out, regardless of the settings. However, this was never noticed while the film was running and therefore does not bother us in everyday life. In general, this is a known problem with many short-throw projectors. Incidentally, the minimum distance to the wall is 14 centimeters for an 80-inch image size.

Software



The Formovie Theater is powered by 11th generation Android TV. This is the same operating system found on many smart TVs and other projectors. On the one hand, that’s good – the software ensures that the projector can be operated more or less independently. Apps can be installed via the Google Play Store, and users have access to many streaming platforms such as Disney+ or the media libraries of the public broadcasters. It is operated by remote control, voice input is also possible, and Google Assistant is supported. On the other hand, we had difficulties with Android TV, especially with this model. The service is a bit buggy or slow in places. The manufacturer could have improved this with a more powerful CPU, but software updates might also help.

What we can’t explain at all is the lack of support for Netflix. The app is not pre-installed, it can be installed later, but then it cannot be used and an error message is displayed. Netflix users therefore have to switch to an external streaming stick. With such a high purchase price, this functionality should definitely be included.

Preis



The Formovie Theater has a recommended retail price of 3499 euros, but is sometimes available on various online platforms such as Amazon for around 3000 to 3200 euros. It’s definitely worth looking out for bargains here.

Conclusion



There are few devices on the market for ultra short throw projectors that deliver such excellent picture and sound quality as the Formovie Theater. It can definitely keep up with top televisions. It should also be noted that covering a screen of up to 150 inches in this quality with a television would cost significantly more than 3500 euros. At the same time, it is also “just” a projector. The small quirks such as the lack of Netflix or the sometimes not very smooth software raise questions – why does the manufacturer not get such simple things under control better at a purchase price of around 3500 euros? This expectation is definitely justified at such a price. Apart from that, using the projector is a real pleasure.