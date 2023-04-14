PR/Business Insider

The new Oneplus 11 5G smartphone was only recently launched. Despite the ban on the sale of Oppo and Oneplus devices, the new high-end smartphone can also be ordered online from and to Germany via various providers. The Danish pro shop offers a top deal: The Oneplus 11 5G is available there for EUR 829.00 with free in-ear headphones worth around EUR 180.00.* However, the offer will end in a few days.

In this country it can sometimes be difficult to get Oppo or Oneplus smartphones. The reason for this is the ongoing patent dispute with Nokia. After a successful lawsuit against Oppo, there is a ban on the sale of the two brands, as reported by the Handelsblatt, among others. You want that neue Oneplus 11 5Gthat just a few weeks ago official release still didn’t miss it? You can now secure a bundle deal at the Danish retailer Proshop: the high-end device is only available there for a short time for 829.00 euros with Oneplus Buds Pro 2 for free on top.*

Is the bundle offer for the new smartphone at Proshop worth it?

Only recently did the Oneplus 11 5G celebrate its market launch, first in China and later also internationally. Despite Nokia’s patent lawsuit against Oppo, the Oneplus parent company, various foreign online shops are also offering the device for delivery to Germany. There is a good offer at the pro shop: you pay there 829.00 euros for the new smartphone*. Considering that it is the smaller 128 gigabyte storage variant, one might think that it is not exactly cheap. But the whole thing only becomes interesting with the extra article: The Oneplus 11 5G is available free of charge Oneplus Buds Pro 2, which are also fresh on the market. The wireless in-ear headphones usually cost just under 180.00 euros individually, so the bundle deal at Proshop is definitely worth it in terms of price.

But be careful: You should act quickly, as the offer is only available for a few days.

This technology is in the new Oneplus 11 5G

As the name suggests, the Oneplus 11 5G comes with the latest generation of mobile communications. With Wi-Fi 6 AX, the manufacturer also uses the latest standard for WLAN. A second-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a triple camera that enables both 4K and 8K video recordings are also installed. With a refresh rate of 120 Hertz, moving images should be displayed particularly smoothly. More details about the new high-end device from Oneplus at a glance:

resolution : 3.216 x 1.440 Pixel (Quad HD)

: 3.216 x 1.440 Pixel (Quad HD) Display specifics : Dolby Vision, Always on, Punch-Hole, LTPO 3.0, HDR10+

: Dolby Vision, Always on, Punch-Hole, LTPO 3.0, HDR10+ Storage : 128 Gigabyte (intern) / 8 Gigabyte (RAM)

: 128 Gigabyte (intern) / 8 Gigabyte (RAM) battery capacity : 5,000 milliampere hours

: 5,000 milliampere hours Available operating system: Android 13

Oneplus Buds Pro 2: headphones with Hans Zimmer tuning

As already mentioned, you get the wireless OnePlus Buds Pro 2 free of charge with the purchase. The in-ears are also new and come with Bluetooth 5.3 and active noise cancellation (ANC), which is intended to reduce ambient noise by up to 48 decibels. Incidentally, the headphones were co-created with Dynaudio. And: The tuning took place in cooperation with the well-known film composer, Oscar and Grammy winner Hans Zimmer. Film-ready sound should therefore be pre-programmed.

Frequency: ten to 40,000 Hertz

Three microphones per earbud

Adaptive Noise Cancellation

transparency mode

Water protection class (earplugs): IP55

Battery life: up to 39 hours (without ANC and with charging case)

