Last provocation

Five so-called activists…
Sylt, early June. Five so-called activists destroy a plane and a hotel bar with orange paint. The district court of Berlin now says to the last generation: Not too bad.

Sylt, early June. Five so-called activists destroy an airplane and the bar in the Hotel Miramar with orange paint. The climate catastrophe is primarily being caused by the rich, they explain, using paint bags and prepared fire extinguishers.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser says that 580 crimes can now be attributed to the last generation. According to the findings of the “Tagesspiegel”, the Berlin Regional Court has for the first time rejected the allegation of coercion against the last generation in another case.

Switching to local public transport or planning more time is generally possible given the announced blockades. In addition, a blockade of half an hour is moderate with regard to the usual traffic jams in Berlin.

