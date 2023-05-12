Last Wave of Stress Test Diablo IV Free Trial Weekend – PCM

“Diablo IV” will be released in early June, and the final server stress test will be officially held this weekend before the release. Will it fail to enter the server in the first release like the third episode of the year? Everyone may wish to take this opportunity to “team blast” the server. In addition, NVIDIA also launched a free GAME discount, and the purchase of designated RTX 40 graphics cards will give away the digital version of “Diablo IV”.

“Diablo IV” was launched on June 6th, and it will be released soon. At the same time, NVIDIA also launched a free GAME discount. Buy eligible GeForce RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Ti, 4070 desktop graphics cards to exchange games, and promote its DLSS3 liter frequency acceleration technology. Players who intend to buy GAME and change machines may wish to pay attention.

In addition, “Diablo IV” will also be available on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms from 3:00 am on May 13th to 3:00 am on May 15th, Hong Kong time. In this test, the team will test the durability of the server and call on all heroes to join the ranks of defending Sanctuary and slaying demons together. The Diablo IV Server Stress Test build is similar to previous public betas and includes all bugfixes and updates mentioned in the Public Beta Review article. Players who participate in this test can also get new rewards such as the Esawa Warcry mount.

Defeat Isawa with a level 20 character, you can get the “Isawa Battle Cry Mount” to use in the official version

Server Stress Test Essentials

Note that all character progress from previous Beta weekends will not be transferred to this weekend, and all progress will be deleted after the server stress test weekend ends.

Players can fully explore Broken Peak Ridge when experiencing the prologue and the first chapter. All characters will be capped at level 20 during this weekend’s beta.

Players can travel to Kiovasia to repair or purchase new equipment, upgrade healing potions, and use storage boxes. Lots of side quests, world events, extra dungeons during beta.

You can earn rewards as you play, such as the Initial Casualty title (reaching Kiowasia as a character), the Early Farstrider title (reaching level 20 as a character), and the Beta Wolf Backpack item (as a character Reach level 20), and the new Asavar Battlecry mount (defeat Asavar as a level 20 character).

The server stress test supports the single-player multiplayer mode of the game console, open cross-platform connection and cross-platform sharing of progress.

System Requirements

The recommended mid-level system requirements for “Diablo IV” are as follows, with 1080p resolution and medium quality display settings, it can have a smoothness of about 60fps:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670K or AMD R3-1300X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 90 GB of available SSD space

Internet Connection: Broadband Internet Connection

Note that the 90GB of game installation space includes high-definition texture packs. If the system is relatively entry-level, you can choose not to install it to save nearly 40GB of storage space.

