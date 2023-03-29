Home Technology Last year’s April Fool’s Day special mobile game “Princess Link Grandmasters” was released again- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
The official announced today that “Princess Link Grandmasters” will be launched in a limited period from April 1 to April 10, 2023, allowing players to play this April Fool’s limited work again.

“Princess Link Grandmasters” is a special planning game launched on April 1, 2022 to commemorate April Fool’s Day. Players can collect “Princess Link! Re:Dive” series characters form a team of 8 people, and freely configure the character’s position and formation on the battlefield. In the form of fully automatic combat, the opponent’s character defeats and wins. Players can create their own tactics by upgrading character abilities and combining different classes.

