LateNiteSoft Launches ‘Photon’: The Ultimate iOS App for Powerful Manual Controls and Perfect iPhone Photography

LateNiteSoft Launches Powerful iOS App “Photon” for iPhone Photography Enthusiasts

LateNiteSoft, a renowned app development company with a proven track record, has recently released a new iOS app called “Photon.” This app aims to provide iPhone users with powerful manual controls, expanding on the success of their popular iPhone photography app “Camera+”.

Photon offers a range of impressive features, allowing users to have precise control over their photographs. Users can adjust focus, exposure (including shutter speed and ISO settings), and white balance to capture the perfect shot. Moreover, the app provides advanced tools like focus peaking, which helps highlight the areas in focus. Photon also supports various photo formats, including HEIF, JPEG, ProRAW, and RAW.

One of the standout features of the app is its compatibility with the latest iPhone models, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Users of these devices can effortlessly switch between 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel photos when using the main lens. Another exciting addition is the “Current Shot Preview” feature, enabling users to quickly review and delete any undesired photos, while easily sharing their favorites.

Photography enthusiasts can now download Photon from the App Store. However, please note that the app requires an iPhone running iOS 16 or later. Available through a subscription model, users can access the app for a monthly fee of US$3.99 or an annual fee of US$19.99. Alternatively, a lifetime license option is available for a one-time purchase of $39.99.

“Photon” has generated considerable buzz, with many eagerly awaiting the benefits it promises for iPhone photography. Users can expect enhanced control over their images, ensuring a more immersive and personalized photography experience.

Source: 9to5mac

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

