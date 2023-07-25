LateNiteSoft Launches Powerful iOS App ‘Photon’ for Precise iPhone Photography Control

LateNiteSoft, a renowned app development company, has recently unveiled its latest creation, the iOS app “Photon.” This new app comes as a follow-up to the successful release of their iPhone photography app, “Camera+”. Designed to cater to the needs of photographers using iPhones, Photon provides users with powerful manual controls for capturing stunning images.

One of the standout features of Photon is its ability to offer precise adjustments for focus, exposure, including shutter speed and ISO settings, and white balance. Additionally, the app boasts advanced tools like focus peaking, which highlights the areas in focus, enhancing the photo’s overall quality. Furthermore, Photon supports a variety of photo formats, including HEIF, JPEG, ProRAW, and RAW, ensuring compatibility with different editing platforms.

For users with iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Photon offers the convenience of choosing between 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel photos when using the main lens. Another intriguing feature is the “Session Preview.” This feature allows users to swiftly review all the photos taken during a specific session, enabling them to promptly delete undesirable shots or share their best captures.

Exciting news for photography enthusiasts, Photon is now available for download on the App Store. However, please note that the app requires an iPhone running iOS 16 or later. While the app can be downloaded for free, users in need of the professional mode function will have to pay a monthly fee of 120 yuan or an annual fee of 690 yuan. Additionally, LateNiteSoft offers a buyout license for 1,290 yuan, allowing users unlimited access to the app’s full range of features.

Source: 9to5mac