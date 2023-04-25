Before ushering in the 14th generation of Intel processors, there should be Raptor Lake Refresh series, but this is the 13th generation (or 13.5 generation?), after all, for some players, they may want to wait for the 14th generation at this point in time. Generation, and recently finally began to leak the 14th generation, a whistleblower shared a suspected Intel internal briefing picture file on Twitter, which explained the differences between Raptor Lake Refresh, Meteor Lake-S and Arrow Lake-S and Specification.

Latest leak shows Intel’s 14th generation Meteor Lake-S up to Core i5, Arrow Lake-S up to Core i9

The whistleblower @SquashBionic shared this briefing image file on Twitter. I am not sure where the source is, but I can get a general idea of ​​Intel’s plans for Meteor Lake-S and Arrow Lake-S.

First of all, it can be noticed that the unsurprising Raptor Lake Refresh also supports DDR4 and DDR5 memory, but after the 14th generation, Meteor Lake-S and Arrow Lake-S only support DDR5 and DDR4 is abandoned. This shows that from Starting from the next generation, neither Intel nor AMD is compatible with DDR4. Friends who want to upgrade at that time should remember to add memory updates in their budget. In addition, DDR5 should also support higher specifications.

Meteor Lake-S and Arrow Lake-S will use LGA 1851 with a package size of 45×37.5mm, which is the same as the existing LGA 1700, which means that the radiator will be more compatible. Both series are the latest Intel 800-series chipsets, so you should expect to see Z890, H870, B60 and H810 motherboards.

In terms of CPU configuration, Meteor Lake-S will only provide the appearance of Core i5, and TD is 65W. It is expected that there will be 3~4 VR Phases. Arrow Lake-S is up to Core i9, TDP is 125W, and it is expected that there will be 6~7 VR Phases, so it can be speculated that the number of cores of Meteor Lake-S may not be as many as Raptor Lake.

If the diagram is correct, then Meteor Lake-S should be designed for the mainstream market, and Arrow Lake is designed for high-end users.

The Raptor Lake Refresh processor is expected to be released as soon as the third quarter of this year. Meteor Lake-S is currently rumored to be launched in 2024. It will not be seen so early:



It was previously reported that Raptor Lake Refresh belonged to the 14th generation, but the pictures shared by @momomo_us in early April showed that there was no Raptor Lake Refresh, so it should still be counted as the 13th generation, or some people call it the 13.5th generation:



