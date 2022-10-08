Home Technology Latest Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Trailer Shows Zealot Missionary Class – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
Latest Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Trailer Shows Zealot Missionary Class – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Latest Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Trailer Shows Zealot Missionary Class – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

After recently announcing that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide dropped its delayed announcement of its September release date, Fatshark is now gearing up for the game’s release on November 30, 2022.

In that spirit, the Swedish developer has now released a new game-related trailer on its YouTube channel, entirely tailored for one of the upcoming playable categories. Especially the Zealot Missionary class – Zealots are related to the overall archetype, while missionaries are the class within the archetype.

It’s in this trailer that we get an idea of ​​how the character will work, including that it’s a melee-centric character that also has access to a range of close-range weapons, including pistols, revolvers, shotguns, flames injector etc. Additionally, this class type will also increase melee attack speed and will deal more damage as damage increases.

You can see the full character class trailer below, and you can expect to play Darktide on PC on November 30, 2022, with the Xbox series coming soon.

