LattePanda releases Sigma – super powerful “Raspberry Pi” can run Windows | XFastest News

Friends who often play Arduino may have heard of LattePanda. Simply put, it is a microcomputer that can be used with different interfaces and open source software to realize various functions and applications. The biggest difference from Raspberry Pi is that LattePanda can be installed with Windows and has stronger performance.

The LattePanda team announced today that the LattePanda Sigma is equipped with Intel Raptor Lake Core i5-1340P, 12 cores and 16 threads, Iris GPU and up to DDR5 16GB memory. Such powerful performance is only packed on a 146x102mm circuit board.

LattePanda Sigma is positioned as a single-board server with powerful functions. The on-board Arduino Leonardo can access the GPIO interface through the USB-to-serial interface, which is suitable for machine learning and AI training.

LattePanda Sigma is equipped with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, providing more possibilities, and it’s up to players and developers to get creative.

The LattePanda Sigma starts at $579 base price and $648 for 500GB SSD and Wi-Fi 6E.

