Launch Euclid, the detective of the dark universe – The video story

The Euclid Space Telescope lifted off on July 1 from Cape Canaveral atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Scientists and managers of NASA and ESA, in Florida to attend the launch, talk about the expectation for the extraordinary discoveries that will be possible thanks to the enormous amount of images and data that will be produced by Euclid. The space telescope will take visible and infrared photos to shed light on the darkest part of the cosmos: dark matter and energy that make up 95% of the universe but about which we know nothing.

(video by Matteo Marini / Esa / SpaceX)

