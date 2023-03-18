OPPO has attracted attention since the release of the foldable phone Find N2 Flip. It is all because of the attractive design of this phone, plus the extra large external screen and good photography functions. This side box was also launched in Hong Kong immediately after it was announced, and it was sold at a price of $6,999, which is the cheapest folding mobile phone on the market.

(picture provided by the author)

Find N2 Flip adopts a vertical folding design. The body is made of glass materials, and the aluminum metal frame brings a good feel. It also supports IPX4 waterproof for daily life. The mobile phone uses the second-generation Flexion Hinge hinge joint technology, which can adjust the screen to different angles. After opening, the creases in the main screen are almost invisible. It has also passed the independent certification of TÜV Rheinland and can withstand more than 400,000 times of exposure. Fold and unfold. The biggest feature is that the Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch external screen, which can be used to answer incoming calls, reply messages, and control music playback when folded.

Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch external screen and is also equipped with dual main cameras. (picture provided by the author)

The fuselage is made of glass material, and the aluminum metal frame brings a good feel. (picture provided by the author)



Find N2 Flip uses the second-generation Flexion Hinge technology to adjust the screen to different angles. (picture provided by the author)



The crease in the main screen is barely visible when the phone is turned on. (picture provided by the author)



There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera above the main screen. (picture provided by the author)

The AMOLED inner screen of Find N2 Flip is 6.8 inches, provides 2,520 x 1,080 resolution, and supports 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, which has a very good display quality. In terms of specifications, the phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor, built-in 8GB memory and 12GB storage, and the storage space can be turned into an additional 8GB memory for use, that is, a total of 16GB, with top performance. In addition, the Find N2 Flip has a built-in 4,300mAh battery and supports 44W fast charging. The official claims that it can be fully charged to 50% in 23 minutes.

The fuselage is equipped with volume keys and a power key integrated with a fingerprint sensor, and supports face unlocking. (picture provided by the author)

The USB Type-C interface supports 44W fast charging, and a 67W charger is also included with the machine. (picture provided by the author)



Find N2 Flip has dual SIM card slots and supports 5G dual card dual standby function. (picture provided by the author)

Find N2 Flip also has a built-in MariSilicon X NPU chip developed by OPPO to improve image quality. It is also equipped with a Hasselblad mobile phone imaging system, equipped with a 50-megapixel wide-angle, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 32-megapixel front camera. It provides Hasselblad professional mode and In Hasselblad XPAN mode, the image quality is higher than other foldable phones. In order to cooperate with the external screen, you can use the external screen to watch the selfie picture when taking a selfie. There is also a dual preview function, which allows the internal and external screens to display the captured scene at the same time.

The external screen of Find N2 Flip can display the selfie screen when taking selfies. (picture provided by the author)

When folded, the outer screen can be used to answer incoming calls, reply to messages, and control music playback. (picture provided by the author)

The camera provides Hasselblad professional mode and Hasselblad XPAN mode. (picture provided by the author)



Find N2 Flip is equipped with a Dimensity 9000+ processor, and the AnTuTu test scored more than 870,000. (picture provided by the author)



With the Hasselblad mobile phone imaging system and the MariSilicon X NPU chip, the image quality of Find N2 Flip is better than other folding mobile phones. (picture provided by the author)

Summarize

In the past, foldable mobile phones were said to be not very practical, but after trying the Find N2 Flip, I saw that the design, body, and shooting capabilities are of a very high level. The most important thing is that the price is affordable. I think it is the most The perfect folding phone. By the way, OPPO provides Find N2 Flip users with 4 free screen protector replacement services per warranty year. You can also purchase an additional one-year warranty for $300 and a one-year screen protection plan for $600.

Operating System: Android 13

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G 3.2GHz octa-core

Memory: 8GB RAM/256GB ROM

Display: 720 x 382 pixels, 3.26-inch multi-touch AMOLED (external screen) / 2,520 x 1,080 pixels, 6.8-inch multi-touch AMOLED (main screen)

制式：GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz / WCDMA Band 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 / TDD-LTE Band 38/39/40/41 / FDD-LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66 / 5G n1/2/3/5/7/8/20/25/28/38/40/41/66/77/78/79

Communication: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax / Bluetooth 5.3

Lens: 32-megapixel (front) / 50-megapixel wide-angle + 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle (main lens)

Others: GPS/Glonass/Beidou/Galileo/QZSS / NFC / Fingerprint sensor

Battery: Built-in 4,300mAh lithium battery

Dimensions: 166.2 x 75.2 x 7.45 mm (unfolded) / 85.5 x 75.2 x 16.02 mm (folded)

Weight: about 191 grams

Price: $6,999

