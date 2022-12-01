Home Technology Lavazza or Elon Musk?
Technology

Lavazza or Elon Musk?

by admin
Lavazza or Elon Musk?

To be a group of billionaires described as on the verge of the abyss, or at least of decline, it must be said that yesterday the big bosses of technology companies were very happy at the New York Times summit. The CEOs of Meta, TikTok, Netflix, Amazon, were there to tell us that everything is fine after all: yes, many of them are being fired badly, someone is not making the profits they thought, but everything is fine. Even the young Sam Bankman-Fried, who is also accused of having mismanaged a cryptocurrency platform making 32 billion dollars disappear, appeared serene connected from his villa in the Bahamas.

Almanac of Innovation – March 24, 1894

A former warehouseman takes over a small grocery store in Turin: it will become Lavazza

by Riccardo Luna

The second thing that emerged from the summit is the great admiration for Elon Musk, which wasn’t there but was the dominant theme of all the interviews. Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his admiration for the battle he is waging against Apple, which pockets 30 percent of the proceeds from the apps it distributes (non-random sympathy given that Apple has crashed its revenues).

E Reed Hastings, founder of Netflix, went further by saying that Musk is an absolute genius and that all the mess he’s making on Twitter is basically for the good of humanity. The truth is that the managing directors like Musk a lot: someone who arrives, fires more than half of the employees, abolishes smart working, asks and gets from those who remain to work without time limits, changes the corporate shirt from Stay Woke – slogan of the campaign by blacks in America, which invites everyone to be on guard about rights – in Stay at Work – stay at work, leave any other issues out of here -, likes it a lot.

See also  Without knowing it, an Italian graphic designer has disturbed the Web with a video on the evolution of man

He is the absolute master, of course he likes those in charge. Maybe it will be successful, too, we’ll see. But that’s not the only way to manage a company: there is a multinational that in recent days has given all employees ten days of smart working a month, even consecutive, on short Fridays in the summer, part-time until third year of life of the children and a package of hours of monthly leave to take care of relatives and also of pets. It is not a startup: it was founded in 1895 in Turin. His name is Lavazza.

You may also like

XFastest International and Aetina International launched customized NVIDIA...

The 2022 of YouTube in Italy: Mahmood and...

Exploration, business, life in Space: the New Space...

Can TikTok Save Publishing? The story of BookTok...

KKBOX REWIND 2022 Annual Review Function Launches New...

Elon Musk meets Tim Cook and makes peace...

Audemars Piguet reproduces the spectacle of “time travel”!...

Elon Musk meets Tim Cook and makes peace...

The Chinese version of the side-scrolling action game...

Elon Musk’s miraculous promises: “Neuralink will give sight...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy