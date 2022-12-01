To be a group of billionaires described as on the verge of the abyss, or at least of decline, it must be said that yesterday the big bosses of technology companies were very happy at the New York Times summit. The CEOs of Meta, TikTok, Netflix, Amazon, were there to tell us that everything is fine after all: yes, many of them are being fired badly, someone is not making the profits they thought, but everything is fine. Even the young Sam Bankman-Fried, who is also accused of having mismanaged a cryptocurrency platform making 32 billion dollars disappear, appeared serene connected from his villa in the Bahamas.

The second thing that emerged from the summit is the great admiration for Elon Musk, which wasn’t there but was the dominant theme of all the interviews. Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his admiration for the battle he is waging against Apple, which pockets 30 percent of the proceeds from the apps it distributes (non-random sympathy given that Apple has crashed its revenues).

E Reed Hastings, founder of Netflix, went further by saying that Musk is an absolute genius and that all the mess he’s making on Twitter is basically for the good of humanity. The truth is that the managing directors like Musk a lot: someone who arrives, fires more than half of the employees, abolishes smart working, asks and gets from those who remain to work without time limits, changes the corporate shirt from Stay Woke – slogan of the campaign by blacks in America, which invites everyone to be on guard about rights – in Stay at Work – stay at work, leave any other issues out of here -, likes it a lot.

He is the absolute master, of course he likes those in charge. Maybe it will be successful, too, we’ll see. But that’s not the only way to manage a company: there is a multinational that in recent days has given all employees ten days of smart working a month, even consecutive, on short Fridays in the summer, part-time until third year of life of the children and a package of hours of monthly leave to take care of relatives and also of pets. It is not a startup: it was founded in 1895 in Turin. His name is Lavazza.