Lawbreakers Creator Interested in Resurrecting Game – Sina Hong Kong

Article: Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

While Lawbreaker died five years ago, the people who created the game are interested in exploring its potential“revival”.As noted in a thread on Twitter, Cliff Bleszinski has spoken about a possible reinstatement of the game given that Nexon owns the rights to the title.

But the thing is, Bleszinski has moved on from making games and is now focusing on new opportunities, so if there is interest in bringing Lawbreakers back, he said he would only be involved in a consulting role because he “Overacting as CEO and Chief Designer”because it“Exhausting”.

Either way, it shows that the people who helped create it in the first place are willing to let the project go if there is an interest in bringing back the lawbreaker. Your move Naxon.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

