Lawyer sentenced to eight years in prison

Lawyer Yang Maodong is committed to democracy, freedom of the press and freedom of expression. Observers wanted to attend his trial in Guangzhou. Her experiment provides insights into China‘s judiciary.

Yang Maodong in 2006. Leu Siew Ying / South China Morning Post / Getty

In the West, China may be seen as an unjust state, but many Chinese don’t see it that way at all. Admittedly, only a few take at face value all twelve “core socialist values” which the party state propagates everywhere on signs and posters and which include “rule of law”, “democracy” and “freedom”.