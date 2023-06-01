Home » Lawyer uses chat GPT as a source – and flies up in court
Technology

Lawyer uses chat GPT as a source – and flies up in court

by admin
Lawyer uses chat GPT as a source – and flies up in court

To back up his argument, a lawyer asks Chat-GPT for help. The AI ​​provides convincing answers. In court, however, the nicely packaged content collapses.

A lawsuit surrounding an injury suffered on an airplane makes headlines – because of chat GPT.

Getty

“The court is faced with unprecedented circumstances.” This is how a judge in a federal court in New York summarizes the facts he has to assess. During a lawsuit involving Colombian airline Avianca, the plaintiff’s lawyers presented a number of precedents that were fictionalized by Chat-GPT, Open AI’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot.

See also  Google Pixel Fold folding machine appeared in New York subway spy photos exposure

You may also like

Perl: Warning of a new IT security gap

Water vapor detected in exoplanet WASP-18b’s atmosphere despite...

German spin-off is building a new type of...

Report: Bungie’s uncertainty about The Last of Us...

Game of the year? That’s what the first...

Microsoft emphasizes that Windows 11 is the most...

Logitech’s MX Anywhere 3S mouse features a new...

Samsung campaigns: technology gifts at Media Markt &...

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Graphics Card Optimizes 1080p...

Barcode function returns after criticism in the “Post...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy