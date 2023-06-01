Lawyer uses chat GPT as a source – and flies up in court

To back up his argument, a lawyer asks Chat-GPT for help. The AI ​​provides convincing answers. In court, however, the nicely packaged content collapses.

A lawsuit surrounding an injury suffered on an airplane makes headlines – because of chat GPT. Getty

“The court is faced with unprecedented circumstances.” This is how a judge in a federal court in New York summarizes the facts he has to assess. During a lawsuit involving Colombian airline Avianca, the plaintiff’s lawyers presented a number of precedents that were fictionalized by Chat-GPT, Open AI’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot.