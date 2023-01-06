Home Technology “Layers of Fear 3” will have a new storyline to reimagine horror-Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
In an interview with DreadXP recently, Bloober Team marketing manager Anna Jasińska revealed new information about Layers of Fear 3. He said: “Layers of Fear 3 combines the best elements of the first and second generations, with new game mechanics, and a new storyline that has never been seen before. The Layers of Fear series creates an ultimate, well-rounded story. It’s never happened before in the gaming industry, and we call it reinvention.”

Whether “Layers of Fear 3” can attract old fans and new players at the same time, Jasińska said with confidence: “Players will be able to experience a brand new storyline and rich gameplay. Old fans will find the gameplay refreshing and will feel Seeing the narrative connection between the first and second generations, they will see how seemingly unrelated stories are intertwined.

“And when new players play “Layers of Fear 3”, they will also experience all the best things in the “Layers of Fear” series, and will not feel lost in the plot.”

“We wanted to retell the story using the latest technology. Bloober Team has matured and we have the ability to do so. We realized that the first two games may have left unsaid plots, so we wanted to cover these plots in Layers of Fear 3 , making the gameplay more diverse. “Layers of Fear 3” is a complete world, combining two seemingly unrelated stories.”

“Layers of Fear 3” is developed with the Unreal 5 engine and supports ray tracing, 4K resolution and HDR. The game will be released in early 2023, landing on PS5, XSX/S and PC platforms.

