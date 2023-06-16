Home » Layers of Fear Gets Official Launch Trailer
Layers of Fear Gets Official Launch Trailer

Layers of Fear Gets Official Launch Trailer

Yesterday we Layers of Fear – comment “target=”_blank”> posted our review of Layers of Fear and thought it was a very unpleasant experience – which is of course the point of horror games.

To better show you what it has to offer, we now have the official launch trailer for this truly terrifying adventure, almost poetically described by the developer Bloober team this way:

“Explore the reimagined world of Layers of Fear, the full story of the people whose dreams, ambitions and desires propelled them to the bottom of their madness. Delve into their personal dramas and witness the intertwining of reality, obsession and delusion. Uncover a The path of evil, hidden among the Layers of Fear, a terrifying entity that thrives on human suffering.

Check it out below. It’s out now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

