Reduce costs. Increase revenues. Imagine a new app, able to stop chasing the other giants in the sector and find its own way. And that it is economically sustainable. From what has emerged in recent weeks, Elon Musk’s plan for the new Twitter revolves around these cornerstones. Goals to be achieved, even by doing without 75% of the staff.

On October 28, in all likelihood, Twitter will be Tesla’s number one. It will be the sole owner. As revealed by the Washington Post, a message in which Musk communicates to potential investors involved in the acquisition of the social network that he intends to cut nearly 5,000 of the platform’s 7,500 workers, should not come as a surprise. Musk would like a company with no more than 2,000 employees. Agile. Rapid. Ready to change skin. To find a new way in the digital platform market. To invent new tools that lead her to the most difficult goal for Twitter in 16 years of life: to be profitable.

The documents unveiled by the Washington Post

According to documents viewed by Jeff Bezos, current Twitter management had already planned to reduce labor costs by approximately $ 800 million by the end of next year. That is, having to do without almost a quarter of the employees.

Twitter denied the news. He pointed out that those plans no longer exist. Maybe they never existed. But they betray a picture from which all the company’s difficulties emerge. That Musk will pay 44 billion. The price agreed in April. But that, as he himself admitted, “will overpay”.

The extent of the cuts, never revealed before, however, explains why the Twitter leaders had agreed to sell to Musk: the offer of 44 billion dollars, even if the result of a hostile takeover bid, is very good. Not only. He would have unmarked society from the necessity of having to admit the bad waters in which he was sailing and perhaps announce a painful period of tears and blood.

After the purchase, aim to make it profitable

Twitter e Musk they are expected to close on the acquisition by October 28th. Next Friday. The negotiations, according to the newspaper, are proceeding, after months of legal battles. According to analysts the easy part for Musk was buying Twitter, the hard part will be changing the situation inside the company and making it profitable.

A challenge that will come at the end of six months of heated discussions, second thoughts, second thoughts on second thoughts, legal battles and insults via social media. Weeks at the center of media attention, and investors’ nervousness, which have left many scars on the company: attrition of workers, slow hires, stalled projects, loss of value.

Musk will have to start from this raw material to build his Twitter. He has already hinted that he intends to make social media a super app. One app for everything, modeled on Asian apps like WeChat. But it won’t be enough. Among the ideas at stake is that of loosening the standards of content moderation and favoring the restoration of the account of former President Donald Trump. The goals are to double revenue in three years, tripling the number of daily users who can view ads over the same period, even though he has offered scant details on how he’ll achieve them.

Plans for the new Twitter

Twitter said its monetizable daily active users (i.e. the number of users eligible to see the ads) are 238.8 million, up 16.6% from the same quarter last year. But, recalls the breaking latest news news agency, the documents that emerged in Twitter’s legal battle with Musk they brought out much lower numbers: Musk says, using Twitter data, fewer than 16 million users see the vast majority of ads. Additionally, the time those users spent browsing Twitter decreased by 10% over the course of 2021 and only recovered slightly in the first quarter of 2022.

Musk think that making the company lose weight is the first step in executing a turnover strategy. This could lead to the arrival of more efficient workers. Maybe able to bring new energy, new ideas, and maybe the ability to create more innovative products. And more profitable. Among the plans, there is also a subscription business where people pay to subscribe to exclusive content from powerful figures and influencers. Hard to think that it will be enough to give Twitter a new course.