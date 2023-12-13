Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 13 – Technology Sloth

We open the thirteenth Faulents calendar door and because the color fits so well this time. I would rather say that it’s not noticeable at all on the sweater. Or maybe on the hat. Now let’s make it short and simple. An old classic is back in the 2023 lazy calendar for the first time. The €25 Netflix credit card. I know Netflix has increased its prices eight times since the last lazy calendar, but that should be enough for a month. And especially at Christmas you can use the time and watch Squid Game again or one of the countless Netflix in-house productions that are there. So answer the question in a comment below the video and you’ll be in the draw.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

08

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

