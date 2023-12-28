Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 26 – Technology Sloth

Over and over? No, we’ll open one more door. Lazy calendar door twenty-six opens. We had an excellent lazy calendar this year. It was the best, most beautiful and most expensive lazy calendar so far. At the start we had a Nintendo Switch OLED, a Microsoft Xbox Series X, an Atari console and a Playstation 5. But one thing is somehow still missing here. No, not a Sega console and not a Steam deck either. We already had the Xbox Series X, so we’re still missing an Xbox Series S! I thought it was nice that I could deliver this with a day break in between and the main thanks go to you. I hope you enjoyed the Lazy Calendar and also had some fun with all the little gags that were built into the Lazy Calendar.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

