Lazy Calendar 2023 Door 6 – Technology Sloth

We are now opening the sixth door of the 2023 lazy calendar and of course there is something nice for St. Nicholas! Children today is Santa Claus the sloth and today he gets out the Atari, namely the Atari 2600+. What Nintendo can do with the Super Nintendo Mini, we can do it too! Atari thought so and released a kind of mini version of the classic Atari 2600 with 10 pre-installed games from back then. If I’m not mistaken, the old original cartridges also work with the device. The winner of the Atari 2600+ will definitely be able to tell us that once we’ve had a chance to try it out. I’m very curious to see what the answers to today’s question will look like; interesting things will definitely come to light.

And again the reminder that we are doing it differently this year than usual. To participate, you simply write a comment under the respective door video that you would like to participate and answer the question asked in the door video. Closing date for entries is 10 p.m. on the same day. Everyone please only make one comment, multiple participation comments under the same door video will result in disqualification. Then I let the random generator choose a comment and write a “Congratulations, please send me your address to (email address). Please respond quickly so that the package can be in the mail the next day, otherwise I will draw a new winner after 48 hours and the countdown will start again. And yes, I simply took most of the text from the year and adapted it slightly ;o)

For the detailed and extensive lazy calendar 2023 explanatory bear video with all the information:

