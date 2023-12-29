Leadership, MINT und Sharing Economy [Teil 4]

Reading time approx. 3 minutes

The year 2023 was full of highlights – and the Techtag editorial team looks back with you on twelve exciting months in which a lot has happened in the areas of digitalization, artificial intelligence and startups. We continue with the months of October, November and December.

October: Conflicts, Leadership unit technika

It starts in October with conflicts. Yes, you read that right! In the world of work, conflict is often the hidden force that drives innovation and progress. Managing these tensions is one of the unwanted but crucial core tasks of managers. We explain why.

Speaking of managers: What developments can be expected in the area of ​​leadership? How do topics such as digitalization, new work, AI and sustainability affect this? Insights can be found here.

Let’s move on to the topic of programming, which is no longer an exotic specialist knowledge. For Dirk Fox, founder of technika | Karlsruhe technology initiative, it even belongs in elementary school. technika, an initiative of CyberForum eV, organizes fischertechnik AGs in schools and is the largest regional MINT initiative in Germany. It celebrated its 10th anniversary in October.

November: MINT, digital policy and AI

MINT education is considered the key to the future – and four schools in Karlsruhe received the “MINT-friendly school” award this year. With the distinction as “MINT-friendly schools”, the Montessori primary school, the Goethe-Gymnasium, the Humboldt-Gymnasium and the Leopoldschule are taking on a pioneering role, so to speak. You will help train a new generation of innovative minds ready to take on the challenges of an increasingly complex and technology-driven world.

In November we received rather unpleasant news from medium-sized IT companies: The enormous dissatisfaction with German digital policy is an unmistakable wake-up call for urgently needed reforms. What has to happen?

The topic of AI also accompanied us in November. On the one hand, the question arose as to whether ChatGPT and other chatbots should be allowed in schools. On the other hand, we took a look at the topic of animal welfare, which also benefits from AI.

December: Uncertainties, sharing economy and a fair trade art platform

The world is characterized by uncertainty. Monumental problems, including climate change, are increasingly coming into focus. At the same time, all business models are subject to a natural cycle of growth, maturity, stagnation and decline – the speed is constantly increasing thanks to AI and digital possibilities. In order to remain competitive and successful, companies must continually adapt and innovate their strategies. But how?

Does anyone remember the sharing economy? A few years ago it was the trending topic. After that it became quiet. We looked at the current state of the concept of “sharing instead of having,” which is actually becoming more and more common. But at the same time there are also some problems.

We’re ending the year with the CyberChampions 2023 Awwt. The fair trade art platform Awwt breaks with classic patterns of the art scene and puts the artists in the foreground. We spoke to Runan Dohrmann-Zhang, who founded the platform together with Henning Dohrmann-Zhang.

Share this: Facebook

X

