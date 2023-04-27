LEADTEK NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation Professional Graphics Card Out-of-the-box Test/Generate AI Calculations, Omniverse Creation

NVIDIA’s next-generation professional graphics card “NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation” adopts the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, upgraded CUDA core, third-generation RT core and fourth-generation Tensor core, and has 48GB ECC video memory, 3 sets of AV1-supported The codec engine, virtualization, Quadro Sync II, RTX Desktop, and enterprise-specific functions meet contemporary professional tasks such as video output, AI, graphics, and computing. The sales and support services of professional graphics cards are entrusted to LEADTEK, NVIDIA’s long-term partner, to serve you.

Specification

GPU Architecture: NVIDIA Ada Lovelace

CUDA parallel processing cores: 18176

NVIDIA Tensor Cores: 568

NVIDIA RT Cores: 142

Single-precision performance: 91.1 TFLOPS

RT Core performance: 210.6 TFLOPS

Tensor performance: 1457 TFLOPS2

GPU memory: 48GB GDDR6 ECC

Memory interface: 384-bit

Memory bandwidth: 960 GB/s

Maximum power consumption: 300 W

Graphics Bus: PCI Express 4.0 x16

Display Connector: DP 1.4 x4

Dimensions: 4.4″ H x 10.5″ L double width

Weight: 1.18kg

External power connector: 1x PCIe 12+4 pin

Synchronization output: support Quadro Sync II

Codec engine: 3x encode, 3x decode (+AV1 encode/decode)

Almost full blood AD102 core NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada generation professional graphics card

The new generation of NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture brings more powerful core upgrades such as CUDA, RT and Tensor, as well as the unexpected DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame acceleration technology, which captures the direction of pixels through the Optical Flow Accelerator, which is ideal for real-time ray tracing rendering DLSS 3’s AI inference can generate 7/8 images, greatly improving the overall performance.

The NVIDIA RTX professional graphics card also launched a new generation of “NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation”, which adopts the AD102 core with almost full blood of 142 sets of SM configurations, with 18176 CUDA, 568 Tensor, 142 RT and other core specifications, compared to the RTX 4090’s 128 Group SM specifications are a bit higher.



↑ Comparison of RTX 6000 Ada Generation and RTX 4090 specifications.

Speaking of the difference between NVIDIA RTX professional graphics cards and GeForce RTX gaming graphics cards, from the specifications, RTX 6000 has a large 48GB GDDR6 memory and supports memory ECC error correction code function, but the relative memory bandwidth is slightly lower than that of GR6X Specifications; In addition, the TGP of the graphics card is also reduced to 300W.

However, RTX 6000 supports more enterprise professional applications, such as RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS), 3 sets of 5th generation NVDEC decoding engine and 8th generation NVENC encoding engine, Mosaic multi-display, RTX desktop management software, Quadro Sync II , and enterprise management tools.

In addition, NVIDIA professional graphics cards are mainly sold by partners. For example, the professional graphics card products sold by Leadtek Technology enjoy a “three-year warranty”. -206″ technical service line, which can provide enterprises and customers with complete technical support and services; this is also the biggest difference from game graphics cards.



↑ 3-year warranty, home delivery, free customer service line.

At the same time, NVIDIA provides the driver branch versions of the “official branch/Studio” and “new feature branch” for professional graphics cards. Simply put, the “official branch/Studio” provides the best stability and performance, as well as the most stable version with ISV certification, long life cycle, security updates, etc.; while the “new function branch” provides the latest driver functions , bug fixes and operating system support.



↑ NVIDIA RTX Driver Download.

NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation Professional Graphics Card Unboxing / 26.7cm Length, 2-Slot, Blower Fan Workstation Design

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation professional graphics card, with 26.7cm length, 2-Slot installation space, and single-drum fan cooling workstation design. After all, high-end workstations and servers have strong cooling airflow to cool the host computer, so professional graphics cards also maintain With the same heat dissipation airflow design, this design is also more friendly to multi-GPU expansion.

The RTX 6000 uses a high-quality mirror black case, with the golden frame of this generation of DGX on the side, and the words NVIDIA and RTX 6000. The power supply connector is moved to the front of the graphics card, using a single PCIe 16 pin 12VHPWR power supply.



↑ NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation Packaging.

The RTX 6000 adopts a traditional blower heat dissipation design. The all-black mirror surface is embellished with gold rings. The golden frame and charming curves on the side give professional graphics a distinctive design.



↑ RTX 6000 professional graphics card.



↑ The front is an all-black mirror finish.

There is a connection interface for Quadro Sync II on the upper left corner of the side of the graphics card. On the front of the graphics card, there is a PCIe 16 pin 12VHPWR power supply socket.



↑ Quadro Sync II interface.



↑ PCIe 16 pin 12VHPWR power supply.

The RTX 6000 professional graphics card provides 4 DisplayPort 1.4 ports, and there are DP 1.4 to HDMI connectors available in the accessories.Up to 4 simultaneous outputs [email protected] or [email protected] of professional monitors, of course, can also support 2 [email protected] ultra-high-resolution screen output.



↑ 4 DisplayPort 1.4 ports.



↑ Accessories include PCIe 16 pin 12VHPWR to 2 PCIe 6 pin adapters, and DisplayPort 1.4 to HDMI adapters.

NVIDIA Control Center、ECC、Mosaic、RTX Desktop

The RTX 6000 uses 48GB GDDR6 ECC memory, and the ECC function is enabled by default. To adjust, you can set the ECC status to off in NVIDIA Control Center. After all, calculations and simulations of professional work take a long time, so the error correction code (ECC) of the memory can improve the calculation accuracy and reliability of the workstation.



↑ ECC state。

For the multi-GPU and multi-screen connection scenarios of professional workstations, NVIDIA Control Center also provides topology information, including the system driver version, the 4 monitor output ports of the professional graphics card, and the external monitor information currently being connected, so that users can more effectively The GPU and external monitor currently used by the management workstation.



↑ System Topology。

NVIDIA Mosaic multi-display technology supports up to 4 GPUs and 16 display screen integration. Users can arrange the monitors according to the usage environment and integrate them as a single desktop. It also provides advanced multi-screen functions such as screen border correction and projector overlap. Integration features.



↑ NVIDIA Mosaic。

RTX desktop management software is a more powerful desktop window arrangement and management tool software, and can directly control the arrangement of all windows in the multi-screen in the software, and can save the current window configuration as a profile, and provide a preset Several GRID division methods allow more effective management of multi-screen working situations.



↑ RTX desktop management software, you can directly arrange the window position of each screen in the software.



↑ and provides GRID split screen.



↑ You can also save the settings as a Profile.

In the Control Center, you can also adjust the usage mode of the GPU. The default mode is the mode used for both drawing and computing. If you want to do drawing functions, you can also switch to the GPU mode that focuses on drawing tasks.



↑ GPU Usage Mode.

NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation Creation, Rendering Performance Test

In terms of performance evaluation, tools such as SPECviewperf, Blender, Vray, and OCTANEBENCH, which are referenced in the professional field, are used to test the rendering and computing performance of the RTX 6000 professional graphics card. At the same time, DaVinci Resolve 18 video output test, Omniverse Creator and Stable Diffusion tests are also added. .

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO

Memory: KLEVV DDR5-7200 16GBx2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation

System drive: Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Radiator: NZXT 360mm liquid cooling

Power supply: Seasonic VERTEX GX-1000

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro 21H2 64bit, Resizable BAR On

Driver version: NVIDIA 528.89

GPU-Z Check the RTX 6000 information, AD102 GPU using 4nm process, has 18176 rendering CUDA cores, and 46080 MB GDDR6 (Samsung) memory, and the GPU default clock is 915 MHz, Boost 2505 MHz.



↑ GPU-Z。

DaVinci Resolve 18 The purely GPU-accelerated video editing program includes powerful color correction and special effects functions, and directly uses CUDA core computing, so that the playback and output of video clips have very good performance.



↑ DaVinci Resolve 18。

First of all, the first test project uses 4K Blackmagic RAW images and has a Wedding_Heavy_Styles timeline. This video uses a lot of Resolve effects, such as OFX: Light Rays / Glow / Sketch, etc., to output a very high-style video type.

Bride_FaceRefine_Selective_Color uses Face Refinement for face tracking and marks the main bride with color; 50% Retime and Optical Flow Enhanced Better both use Optical Flow technology to reduce the image speed by 50%.

SuperScale2x 4K Source uses 4K ProRES source video to produce 4K video output of 2x Zoom In subject; SuperScale4x HD_Source uses HD H.264 source video, and uses Resolve Super Scale to output 4K video.

RTX 6000 has as many as 3 sets of eighth-generation NVENC encoding engines, which have a very fast processing capability for 4K audio and video output. Even if 4 HDs are combined into 4K output, it only takes 1 minute and 10 seconds to complete the task, and the rest of the output is in the It’s done in under 1 minute.



↑ DaVinci Resolve 18 AV Output.

The second test is the AV1 and HEVC encoding test with dual NVENC encoding. The test project is a 44-second short film from the Blender Open Movie Project “Tears of Steel”, and has 8k Prores442HQ 30FPS and 4K Prores422HQ 30FPS videos, available To test the output performance of HEVC, AV1 encoding.

Output settings mainly use NVIDIA Encoder, Quality: Restrict to 80000 Kb/s, Encoding Profile: Main, Rate Control: Constant Bitrate, Preset: Faster, Tuning: High Quality, Two Pass: Disable and other output settings.



↑ 8K, AV1 test project.

For RTX 6000, it is really easy to output 4K projects, and if it is upgraded to 8K video output, no matter HEVC or AV1 encoding, it can have very fast output performance.



↑ DaVinci Resolve 18 AV Output.

Blender It is a cross-platform, open-source 3D creation tool that supports various 3D operations: Modeling, Rigging, Animation, Simulation, Rendering, Compositing and Motion Tracking, etc. For testing, use Blender Benchmark 3.5.0 to test the rendering work of the Demo project.

Blender Benchmark test RTX 6000 reached 5643.302 points in the monster scene, 2614.596 points in the junkshop scene, and 2708.850 points in the classroom scene, meeting the rendering performance required for 3D creation.



↑ Blender。

V-Ray Benchmark Developed by Chaos Group, V-Ray is a ray rendering software designed based on the laws of physics, and this tool can perform calculation tests on CPU and GPU for ray-traced rendered images.

In the V-Ray test, RTX 6000 can achieve 3166 vpath calculations per second with CUDA calculations, and 3904 vray per second calculations with RTX calculations.



↑ V-Ray CUDA。



↑ V-Ray RTX。

OctaneBench It is a fast and independent rendering test tool. Its core is OTOY Octane Render, which can make full use of RTX and CUDA technology, and supports mainstream 3D applications, allowing creators to have fast and high-quality rendering output.

The test includes 4 scenes and cores such as Info channels, direct lighting, and path tracing. The RTX 6000 can provide considerable computing speed and meet the fast rendering capabilities required by creators.



↑ OctaneBench。

SPECviewperf 2020 Standard drawing performance testing tool developed based on professional applications, testing various professional computer graphics software such as: 3ds Max, Catia, Creo, Energy, Maya, Medical, SNX, SolidWorks and other drawing tests and engineering simulations.

The test is 3840 x 2160 resolution and the score is FPS. It can be seen that RTX 6000 can have a very high FPS performance in various tasks, allowing professional workers to have sufficient graphics performance in creation, simulation, and calculation.



↑ SPECviewperf 2020。

Procyon AI Inference The test provides inference tests of multiple AI engines, and uses common neural networks such as MobileNet, ResNet 50, Inception V4, DeepLab V3, YOLO V3, and Real-ESRGAN to conduct inference tests. In addition to the total scores provided by Procyon, there are also The average inference time and inference quantity of each inference project can be viewed separately.

RTX 6000 uses TensorRT engine, float32 accuracy reaches 0.47ms inference time in MobileNet V3, ResNet 50 averages 1.08ms, Inception V4 averages 3.35ms, DeepLab V3 averages 2.73ms, YOLO V3 averages 2.69ms, Real-ESRGAN averages 91.57ms inference time.



↑ Procyon AI Inference, TensorRT engine, float32 precision.



↑ Inferred grades.

NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation Omniverse Creator Test

NVIDIA Omniverse The collaboration platform that accelerates 3D design not only seamlessly supports mainstream 3D apps in the industry, but also enables creators from all over the world to simultaneously create 3D projects and obtain real-time rendering results. It also has functions such as Digital Twin and robot training simulation.

This test mainly uses the Omniverse Create project to perform real-time ray tracing rendering and DLSS 3 accelerated FPS performance testing. The test projects include: Campfire_Main_03_Flow3 simulates the physical effects of campfire burning, Flowers4 tests Instanced geometry and particle flow animation, Incense_Main tests smoke simulation and reflective material changes, JadeTiger test scene contains a detailed model of jade advanced materials, Warehouse_Physics_Stage test scene is a simulation The domino effect of collapsing warehouse shelves.



↑ Omniverse Create。

RTX 6000 under UHD ViewPort and DLSS3 Quality settings, Campfire averaged 43.87 FPS, Flowers4 averaged 38.97 FPS, Incense_Main averaged 61.15 FPS, JadeTiger averaged 27.17 FPS, Warehouse_Physics_Stage averaged 24.24 FPS.



↑ Omniverse Create Test.

NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation AI Graph Stable Diffusion Test

Now very red AI deep learning text to image generation model Stable Diffusionafter manually installing the version released by Automatic1111 Web UI, adding the latest cuDNN DLLs to enable Stable Diffusion to obtain the best GPU acceleration performance, so as to compare the AI ​​​​computing capabilities of GPUs.



↑ Stable Diffusion。

For the settings and spells of the test, please refer to the description below the picture. After testing, the RTX 6000 can achieve a picture generation speed of 17.91 pictures per minute.



↑ Stable Diffusion Test.

NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation Power and Temperature Measurements

For the power consumption and temperature test of the graphics card, the project tested with Omniverse and DaVinci Resolve 18 was run 3 times to record the GPU temperature and power consumption, and the highest power consumption was used for the burn-in test by Furmark. When measuring power consumption, use the PACT tool provided by NVIDIA to monitor the wattage provided by the PCIe slot and the power supply 12V.

In terms of graphics card temperature, the highest temperature of RTX 6000 is 83.4°C, Omniverse 3D rendering is at 75.4°C, and DaVinci Resolve 18’s 8K audio and video output is even lower at only 63.9°C. It can be seen that even a standard-sized blower fan can bring good cooling performance to the GPU.

In the graphics card TBP power consumption test, the Furmark stress test reached an average power consumption of up to 287W, while Omniverse 3D rendering maintained at 263.2W, and DaVinci Resolve 18’s 8K audio and video output only had a power consumption performance of 150W.



↑ GPU temperature test.



↑ GPU power consumption test.

Summarize

NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation professional graphics card with powerful performance and workstation-compatible heat dissipation design, whether it is DaVinci Resolve 18’s 8K AV1 video output, Omniverse Creator’s real-time ray tracing UHD simulation rendering, generative AI’s Stable Diffusion Text inference images can have a very good performance.

RTX 6000 can meet the stable performance needs of professional users, not to mention the 48GB GDDR6 ECC memory, which can meet the memory usage of large projects. For example, the Warehouse_Physics_Stage project of Omniverse occupies 17GB of video memory in QHD Viewport. This memory The demand is definitely not something that general GeForce RTX gaming graphics cards can meet.

NVIDIA provides professional users with a complete software and hardware ecosystem, such as GPU virtualization, Mosaic, RTX desktop management, and the integration of SDK software tools developed by NVIDIA, spanning AI, data science, data center, cloud, design, simulation , robotics, high-performance computing, self-driving cars and other different fields, so that problems in all walks of life can be solved through GPU acceleration.

Finally, Leadtek Technology provides comprehensive after-sales service for NVIDIA’s professional graphics card products. It not only enjoys a 3-year home delivery warranty service, but also has a free customer service hotline “0800-600-206”, providing various The most secure and stable creation and computing experience for professional users in the field.