Riot Games

For fans of League of Legends, 2023 will be quite a year to look forward to. Earlier, Riot showed the three games that the company will launch this year, all of which will be under the banner of Riot Forge. Among them, “League of Legends: Sniper” is the first public action RPG new work. Created by Digital Sun Games, the studio behind Moonlighter, it will be based on a 2D pixel style, telling the story of Cyrus’ revolutionary journey in Demacia.

The other two games are “League Side Story: Cohesion Force” and “League Side Story: Song of Nunu”, which were announced at the end of 2021 and were originally scheduled to be launched in 2022. The former is a stand-alone 2D platform action game, in which players can operate Ike to break through levels. The latter is a “heart-warming” adventure in which popular League heroes Nunu and Willump embark on a journey together to find Nunu’s long-lost mother. These two new works will be launched in the summer and autumn of 2023 respectively, and “Sniper” will meet with players this spring. All three games have been confirmed to land on PC and console platforms.