Leaked: Beats Studio Pro Specifications, Features, Price, and Release Date Revealed

Title: Everything about the Beats Studio Pro is Leaked: Specifications, Features, Price, and Release Date

Subtitle: Apple is set to launch new headphones resembling AirPods Max but with a sportier design.

The Beats Studio Pro, Apple’s highly anticipated headphones, have been leaked on iOS and the FCC. With their official registration and subsequent leaks, much information has emerged regarding its specifications, features, price, and release date. These new headphones are expected to offer a sportier alternative to the AirPods Max.

Multiple sources have confirmed the authenticity of the leaked information, making it highly reliable. Given that the release is just weeks away, it is likely that the information is accurate. Notable sources such as 9to5mac and Myke Hurley have provided crucial insights into the upcoming Beats Studio Pro.

All About Beats Studio Pro:

Several weeks ahead of its official launch, almost everything about the Beats Studio Pro has been leaked. Here are the main specifications and features:

Audio: The headphones will feature two custom 40mm drivers capable of delivering near-zero distortion even at high volumes. It will include Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, dynamic head tracking, and support for custom spatial audio.

Design: The design resembles that of Beats Studio3, featuring a USB-C connection, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and four launch colors: Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown. The dimensions measure 17.8 cm in length, 7.8 cm in width, and 18.1 cm in height, weighing 260g.

Battery: The Beats Studio Pro will offer a battery life of up to 40 hours with ANC and transparency mode off, and up to 24 hours with either mode on. With Fast Fuel technology, a 10-minute charge can provide up to 4 hours of playback.

Special Functions for iOS and Android: The headphones will have unique features for both iOS and Android users. iOS users can enjoy one-tap pairing, over-the-air updates, “Hey Siri” voice activation, and Find My integration. Android users will benefit from Google Fast Pair, seamless audio transition between devices, Beats app for Android, and Google Find My Device integration.

Price and Release Date: The Beats Studio Pro will be priced the same as the Studio3 at $349 or €399. The official launch is scheduled for July 19.

These new Beats Studio Pro headphones are expected to replace the current Beats Studio3 and expand Apple’s Beats headphone lineup, which recently added the transparent Beats Studio Buds+.

