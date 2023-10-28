Home » Leaked Details of the Korean Model of Samsung Galaxy S24+: Processor and RAM Upgrades
by admin
New details have emerged about the Korean model of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24+. Leaked information indicates improvements in the processor and RAM memory section of the device.

According to the leaked details, the Korean version of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, unlike the Exynos 2400 processor expected in other regions. Furthermore, the RAM capacity of the Korean variant is said to be increased to 12 GB.

This revelation contrasts with earlier information from Geekbench, which suggested that the Exynos variant of the device would come with just 8 GB of RAM. This implies that the upgraded RAM capacity might be exclusive to the Korean market.

The leaked information further reveals the model number of the Korean variant as SM-S926N. Additionally, it confirms that the Galaxy S24+ will run on Android 14 with One UI 6 as its customization layer.

In terms of performance, the leaked benchmark scores show that the Korean variant with 12 GB of RAM and the Snapdragon chip is slightly inferior to the Exynos variant with 8 GB of RAM. However, it is important to note that benchmark scores may not reflect real-world performance accurately. With a more powerful processor and increased RAM, the Korean model is expected to offer improved overall performance.

The leak also confirms the 10-core architecture of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, aligning with previous information about the chip.

More details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 family are expected to emerge as the presentation date of the devices approaches. Stay tuned for further updates.

