Leaked Intel roadmap lists Meteor Lake-S (6P+8E) chips as canceled

Leaked Intel roadmap lists Meteor Lake-S (6P+8E) chips as canceled

OneRaichu has leaked the latest product roadmap featuring Intel’s client CPU lineup.

The leaked roadmap shows an update for week 18 (May 1-May 7) of 2023, so a brand new one. It appears to confirm the cancellation of the specific Meteor Lake-S for the desktop series. This roadmap is divided into S, H, PX, M, U, and N series, thus providing gamers with the full range of Intel Core series.


Meteor Lake-S with 6 Performance and 8 Efficient cores has long been speculated to be canceled and replaced by Arrow Lake die with the same configuration. If this is the final update for this Meteor Lake-S offering, it will certainly confirm these rumors.

It’s a shame the rest of the roadmap was glossed over, so the confusion surrounding the next-gen Core series has yet to be explained. The roadmap appears to span 2022 to 2026, so that would be a good insight into Intel’s plans for the next three years or so. The canceled MTL-S offering isn’t the only model previously discussed. There are also rumors that Intel may be preparing 6P and 16E cores, and will provide an 8P+16E configuration with Arrow Lake-S. The next-gen Core series probably won’t have more cores than Raptor Lake, but the core design will be updated for the so-called Lion Cove and Skymont hybrid architecture.

