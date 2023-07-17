Leaked iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Front Panel Glass and Protective Stickers Hint at Design Changes

Title: Leaked Images Suggest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Thinner Screen Borders and Rounded Design

In an interesting turn of events, leaked images of the front panel glass and protective stickers of the much-anticipated iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have surfaced online. These images, reportedly obtained by renowned leaker Ice Universe, provide a comprehensive look at the design changes in Apple’s upcoming smartphone series.

Set to include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or potentially named iPhone 15 Ultra), the upcoming lineup is expected to feature a new “dynamic island” design. This innovative approach utilizes the hole-digging area of the screen for both display and operation functions.

The leaked images showcase the front glass panels of these four models, revealing a continuation of the iPhone 14 series’ large and small screen sizes. Regardless of whether it’s a 6.1-inch or a 6.7-inch device, both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will offer the dynamic island experience, elevating user interaction.

Of particular interest is the comparison between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max with the previous generation’s Pro models. The leaked images suggest that the screen frames of the new Pro models will be thinner, potentially resulting in a higher screen-to-body ratio. This aligns with previous rumors indicating that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature one of the thinnest screen borders currently available in the market.

Furthermore, it appears that the front panels of the iPhone 15 Pro series will include rounded chamfering designs, similar to the 2.5D glass edges found on Apple Watch models. This design choice aims to provide users with a more comfortable and tactile feel.

While the leaked images offer a glimpse into the design direction of the iPhone 15 series, it is important to note that other significant updates may be in store. Speculations about a comprehensive adaptation to USB-C and the possible integration of titanium materials continue to circulate.

With the expected release date in September, Apple enthusiasts eagerly await further updates and details on the front screen specifications of the iPhone 15 series. As the leaks suggest, there may be more exciting developments to anticipate as Apple continues to push the boundaries of smartphone technology.

In other news, Microsoft’s recent agreement with Sony regarding the continuation of “Decisive Moment” on the PlayStation platform has quelled concerns surrounding Activision Blizzard’s acquisition.

(Note: The content of this article is based on leaked images and rumors and should be treated as speculative until official confirmation by Apple.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

