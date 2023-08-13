Leaked Video Reveals PS5 Slim Design from Every Angle

Leaked Video Reveals Potential Design of PS5 Slim

A leaked video has surfaced showing what could be the highly anticipated PS5 Slim from various angles. This comes just hours after the first alleged image of the console was leaked. The video showcases a more compact version of the iconic console developed by Sony, with a decrease in height by approximately 5 centimeters compared to the original model.

Notable features seen in the clip include black stripes on both sides of the covers. While the left side stripe seems to be a visual detail, the one on the right could potentially house the much-rumored removable disk drive. This integration of the disk drive also gives the alleged PS5 Slim a more pronounced curve compared to the current smooth curvature of the PlayStation 5.

Before the release of the video, a Twitter account dedicated to PlayStation news and rumors, @Gust_FAN, shared an image supposedly from the console’s production line in China. The image suggests that the PS5 Slim will incorporate two Type C ports on the front, a feature that has been in high demand among gamers since the release of the original model.

According to tipster Tom Henderson, who has a track record for reliable leaks, this redesign might not necessarily be the ‘Slim’ version of the current console. However, he warns that it is a real redesign that aims to reduce production and shipping costs. The authenticity of these leaked images and information is yet to be confirmed as Sony keeps details of the PS5 Slim under tight wraps.

The emergence of these leaks indicates that the PS5 Slim is likely entering the production phase. It has become increasingly challenging for technology companies to maintain secrecy once the manufacturing process begins, especially if it takes place in China.

Rumors suggest that the console could be launched in September 2023, following a special presentation at a PlayStation Show in August, possibly alongside Gamescom 2023. It is expected to hit the market with a starting price of $399.

In other PlayStation news, Sony has unveiled a new portable platform called the “PlayStation Project Q.” This device allows games to be transmitted to a screen with built-in controls and can be linked to various devices. Unlike traditional portable consoles, it eliminates the need for physical discs or downloads. Instead, cloud functions are utilized to transmit games from the main console to the “Project Q” screen, as long as the games do not require virtual reality features or functions.

To use this feature, users must access the Remote Play function, which connects the screen to the PlayStation 5 console using a home Wi-Fi network. Both devices need to be on the same internet connection for the feature to work. Sony’s intention is to provide players with the ability to enjoy their favorite games even outside of their usual gaming environments.

The design of the new device resembles that of the DualSense controllers on the PlayStation 5, with a screen placed between the two ends. While it shares some similarities with Nintendo Switch, the 8-inch 1080-pixel screen on the “Project Q” does not detach from the controller at any point.

As excitement builds for both the potential PS5 Slim and the PlayStation Project Q, gamers eagerly await official announcements and confirmations from Sony.

