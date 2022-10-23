The tech industry never stops producing fresh and exciting new products, and at Gamereactor, we do our best to bring you opinions, reviews, and video content related to as many new projects as possible. In that spirit, over the past few days we’ve posted a slew of Quick Look videos where we examine a variety of hardware, including drones, displays, cameras, microphones, and more. Grab them all below.

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

“We look at the new version of Apple’s in-ear audio device and talk about what makes this updated version better than the original.

DJI Osmo Action 3

“This waterproof, cold-resistant, long-battery-life camera is built for adventure and is perfect for those looking to photograph and capture the most radical parts of life.

Insta360 X3

“This handheld camera is designed to capture video in 5.7K quality and shoot in 360-degree format, making for some compelling footage.

Peak Design Travel Duffel

“This duffel bag is stylish and functional as it has plenty of space and storage, but is small enough to be used as a carry-on for air travel.

Red PodMic & PSA1+

“This combination of microphone and boom is designed for those looking to broadcast and create video content, delivering high-quality sound with an easy-to-use mounting solution.

Aorus FI32U

“This gaming monitor features a 31.5-inch display panel that runs at refresh rates up to 144Hz, all in 4K resolution.

DJI Osmo Mobile 6

“This smartphone gimbal is perfect for creators, with a compact and foldable design that makes it easier to record and capture footage on the go.

DJI Mini

“This wireless dual-channel microphone has a battery life of 15 hours and is capable of storing 14 hours of audio in its onboard memory.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go

“This memory stick is designed for iOS devices so you can quickly and easily transfer and save files and data to a physical, non-cloud-based format.

Western Digital Black D50 Game Dock

“This gadget turns a laptop into a gaming center using various ports, where multiple peripherals and devices are connected simultaneously and operate using high-speed NVMe technology.

DJI Osmo – Longer Look

“Join our very own Magnus on a hike in Norway, filmed using DJI’s line of Osmo gear.

DJI Mini 3 Pro – Long Look

“We took DJI’s Mini 3 Pro drone for a spin around a picturesque fjord in Norway, where we tested its 4K camera offering.