Barcelona always makes a name for itself. No, not as a party city, but as a city of politically progressive movements and initiatives. For example, in April 2020 in Barcelona, ​​a manifesto was launched, signed by 160 academics and 300 architects, proposing a radical change in how cities are organized in the wake of COVID-19. The manifesto includes four key elements: reorganization of mobility, (re)naturalization of the city, de-commodification of housing and post-growth.

According to experts, Barcelona is the most progressive metropolis in Europe next to Paris, especially in terms of sustainability and social justice.

It fits the picture that the Observatory for Labour, Algorithms and Society (TAS) was opened there last month. The main objectives of the observatory are: to research and collect data; Make algorithmic violations and breaches of contract visible; to publish regular reports; encourage legal action; to defend ethical and inclusive working models.

TAS brings together several stakeholders working in the transport sector, including the Riders x Derechos group, the Elité Taxi Barcelona taxi union and the Union of Associations of Autonomous Workers and Entrepreneurs (UATAE). TAS’ first action: filing a lawsuit against Glovo for unfair competition. The TAS also recently published a list of the most important Spanish court cases and decisions relevant to the platform economy. The list can be accessed here.

The problems in this sector of the platform economy are also overwhelming in Germany’s cities. Perhaps people in this country will be inspired by their southern neighbors and will also open such an observatory. To do this, one would first have to get off the high horse on which one likes to ride – claiming the leading role in Europe.