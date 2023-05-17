LEARNTEC 2023 presents the current trends in digital education

Metaverse, gamification and AI – digital technologies have long been an integral part of the education sector. LEARNTEC 2023 gives you a platform from May 23rd to 25th.

E-learning and technology-enhanced learning methods have increasingly come to the fore in recent years. LEARNTEC in Karlsruhe, Europe’s largest trade fair and congress for digital learning, has been the leading platform for the latest trends and developments in this field for almost three decades.

Last year, 370 exhibitors from 19 countries came to LEARNTEC to present their latest products and services in the field of digital learning to 11,000 education experts. The strong presence of digital learning concepts for schools was particularly noteworthy: 140 exhibitors alone dedicated themselves to this focus.

And again this year, LEARNTEC ensures that all relevant trends and innovations in the field of digital learning are covered. But how exactly can technologies like the Metaverse, artificial intelligence (AI) or virtual reality (VR) be used in education at all?

Education in the Metaverse

There has been a lot of discussion about the Metaverse in recent years, but the breakthrough has not yet materialised. And yet: sooner or later the virtual world will become reality, which is why it is better for us to deal with the resulting possibilities sooner than later.

Because in this digital parallel universe, which is independent of physical borders, learners and teachers from all over the world can come together to share knowledge and experiences. The Metaverse enables immersive learning where users interact, experiment, and collaborate in 3D environments. This offers tremendous opportunities for experiential learning and soft skill development as learners complete virtual projects and assignments in real-time.

But hybrid learning and home schooling can also be implemented in a completely new way. For example, the technical equipment in schools would no longer play a role at all – and the trip to the American Museum of Natural History in New York would be possible without any travel expenses.

Learning Ecosystems: The focus is on the individual

Another focus of this year’s LEARNTEC is Learning Ecosystems. It is about integrative concepts in which learning content, technologies, people and environments are connected. A learning ecosystem is flexible and adaptable, allowing learners to shape their own learning journey.

This model supports the idea of ​​New Learning, a movement that emphasizes self-determination, collaboration and learning in context. It is designed to enable learners to constantly update and expand their skills and knowledge to keep up with the rapidly changing world.

As with New Work, New Learning focuses on the individual and their needs.

Artificial intelligence in the learning process

Although it is common these days to read that universities prohibit their students from using tools like ChatGPT, artificial intelligence (AI) is still playing an increasingly important role in digital education.

AI-driven learning platforms can create personalized learning paths by analyzing learner learning behavior, skills and preferences. They can also help identify knowledge gaps and provide tailored exercises for improvement. Additionally, AI-powered chatbots and virtual tutors can provide learners with 24/7 support, helping to explain complex concepts or answering frequently asked questions.

In this context, it is important to understand that AI-based solutions are not intended to replace teachers, but rather to support them in their work. Because if they no longer have to deal with routine tasks, they have more time to devote to their students.

Digital Education: Future Perspectives

There is no doubt that digitization brings with it numerous challenges. Challenges that we must face sooner rather than later. Because the future of education also lies in the digital world – and the integration of new technologies into the educational process has long since begun.

However, the development of these new dimensions of digital education requires a rethinking of both the education providers and the learners. The role of the educator will need to evolve from being a mere imparter of knowledge to being a facilitator, helping learners navigate their way through the complex learning ecosystem. At the same time, learners must learn to take more responsibility for their own learning process and to use the opportunities that digital technologies offer effectively.

LEARNTEC will show what this can look like in concrete terms from May 23rd, at which the Karlsruhe technology initiative technika will also be represented together with karlsruhe.digital at a stand. The focus is on technology education at schools in Karlsruhe. Among other things, there are impressive projects from the fischertechnik AGs to be admired, which are presented live by the inventors on site.