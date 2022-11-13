Legacy of the PDA era, Palm OS developers open source classic PDA games and programs from more than 20 years ago

Twenty years ago, the hand-held mobile device at the time was called a PDA. Palm OS is an operating system developed by Palm Company for PDA (handheld computer), which once occupied 90% of the PDA market share.

While the days of the PDA are long gone, the legacy of the Palm OS lives on. Recently, Palm OS developer Aaron Ardiri released the source code of multiple games, GameBoy emulators and various tools developed for Palm OS more than 20 years ago on his GitHub homepage, a total of 12.

Aaron Ardiri said: Before iOS and Android, even before the concept of smart phones was the era of PDAs, such as Newton, Palm OS, Windows Mobile and Symbian. Palm OS has a thriving gaming context to use emulators and implement/recreate classic games like LodeRunner, Lemmings, Game and Watch, and more. Written primarily in C and optimized in assembly, these games are designed for low memory, low processing power environments, and they are perfectly portable.

The 12 releases are: