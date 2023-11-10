“Legend of Ruins” RPG Mobile Game Launches Pre-Registration Event in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao

“Legend of Ruins” Launches Pre-Registration Event in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao

The highly anticipated pixel-style adventure RPG mobile game “Legend of Ruins,” independently developed by South Korea’s CRAZYMIND, is set to launch a pre-registration event in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao today. Along with the pre-registration, the game’s world view and the first promotional video will also be released, giving players a glimpse into the immersive fantasy world of the game.

Players who participate in the reservation will have the opportunity to receive exclusive titles and a variety of virtual treasures, including the limited headwear “Little Snow Hat”, legendary quality equipment, and bound blue diamonds. Additionally, there will be giveaways for iPhone and Samsung flagship models, as well as MyCard 10,000 points and other surprises.

“Legend of Ruins” takes place in a fantasy world on a continent called “Breaking Dawn.” Players will assume the role of a “traveler” on a journey of self-pursuit, working to rebuild the “Secret City” after the “Demon Cataclysm” and rescue the people from dark forces.

The game offers five combat professions including mage, warrior, ranger, and assassin, each with its own unique characteristics and combat style. Players will have the opportunity to enjoy the pleasure of collecting treasures and fighting powerful monsters with traveling companions they meet along the way.

In preparation for the game’s launch, players can complete the reservation to receive limited headwear and other practical props for adventure. By meeting specific standards, players will also have the chance to win iPhone, Samsung flagship models, MyCard points, and other exciting gifts.

Reservations for “Legend of Ruins” are available on the game’s website, as well as on dual-platform stores and official social platforms. The game’s official social platform will also release more news about upcoming events and activities for players.

For fans of pixel-style adventure RPG games, “Legend of Ruins” is an opportunity not to be missed. Don’t forget to invite friends and family to participate in the reservation event and stay tuned for more updates about the game.

