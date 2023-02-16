▲ “Legend of Symphony Remastered” is officially released. (Picture/taken from Bandai Namco)



news” width=”1″ height=”1″ sandbox=”allow-scripts” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” src=”https://www.ettoday.net/events/amp/tracking-news.php?board_id=24&gaid=UA-45704966-6&news_id=2442057&newskind=24&title=%E3%80%8A%E4%BA%A4%E9%9F%BF%E5%82%B3%E5%A5%87+Remastered%E3%80%8B%E7%A5%AD%E4%B8%8A%E5%B8%82%E6%B4%BB%E5%8B%95%E3%80%8012%E8%A7%92%E8%89%B2%E8%A8%BA%E6%96%B7%E6%B8%AC%E4%BD%A0%E6%9C%80%E5%83%8F%E8%AA%B0″ class=”i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” style=”width:1px;height:1px” i-amphtml-layout=”fixed”/>

Reporter Lou Wanling / Report from Taipei

Bandai Namco’s new work “Legend of Symphony Remastered” is officially on sale. The official said that this re-engraved version will completely retain the emotion of the time. It is a work that players can play more easily. In response to the game’s launch, the official will launch related activities simultaneously.

This is a remake of “Legend of Symphony”, which was released in 2003 and has a cumulative global sales volume of over 2.7 million sets. Through the center of the protagonist Lloyd and the god son Colette, it shuttles between the two worlds “Sylvarante” and “Tiser” The adventure story of “Yara”, the majestic story and rich character plot intertwined in it, is still vivid and active today after 20 years of release, and it is the most popular work in the “Legend” series.

[廣告] Please continue reading ↓

In addition to improving the image quality, this work has added the function of skipping cutscenes, and improved some specifications such as the date display of the archive screen. In order to make it easier for players to play, the game has been updated, and it also includes the stability of the number of frames in the battle. , and improvements such as improved sea-moving performance when operating a ship.

▲ Character diagnosis of “Legend of Symphony Remastered”. (Picture/taken from Bandai Namco)

To commemorate the release of this work, related activities of “Legend of Symphony Remastered” will be launched simultaneously. Players will be able to go to the official website to play the character diagnosis of “Legend of Symphony”. , Colette will tell the player who she is most similar to among the 12 characters in Symphony.

[廣告] Please continue reading ↓

In addition, the theme song “Starry Heavens ver.2013” of “Legend of Symphony” will be added to the Nintendo Switch version of “Taigu no Drum Master Dongdong Lei Yin Festival”. “Bandai Namco Game Music” is officially released, and about 2,000 songs in the “Legend” series are expected to be released gradually in the future.

►► “Legend” series song release page