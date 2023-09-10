Legendary revenge film is getting a reboot

The dark comic film adaptation, which thrilled 30 years ago with Brandon Lee in the lead role, is to be reissued – everything we know about the reboot.

For fans of the 1994 fantasy action, mentioning it is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the film was hailed by audiences and critics as one of the best comic book films to date. At the same time, the euphoria was marred by the accidental death of the main actor, Brandon Lee. Lee – son of famous action star Bruce Lee – was tragically hit by a pistol bullet on set and died from his injuries. However, since the film was almost completely shot, it was still released. Over The Crow therefore the same shadow hovers over us The Dark Knight from 2008. The success of the equally dark comic book adaptation is always linked to Heath Ledger’s death.

Now the story, which is based on the comics by American James O’Barr, is set to be directed by Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell) will be remade into a film. The original is about a man who is murdered but rises again to avenge his own death and that of his fiancée.

Bill Skarsgård (Es, Deadpool 2), Danny Huston (Wonder Woman, 30 Days of Night) as well as the R&B artist FKA Twigs, who has not yet made a cinematic appearance. The screenplay is by Zach Baylin (King Richard, Grand Tourism) and Will Schneider. The producers say about the remake:

“The original film left an indelible mark on our culture that lives on. We are thrilled to create a new adaptation for today’s audiences that respects this legacy. Rupert has masterfully taken new dimensions to create a contemporary universe for this timeless saga of undying love, and we can’t wait to share this vision with cinema audiences.”

What those responsible ultimately do with the IP remains to be seen. The original film version impresses with a special atmosphere that shouldn’t be so easy to copy. What is already certain is that some well-known people are involved in the film, whose budget is stated to be $50 million. The original enjoys a high reputation: a new adaptation therefore has to flip some real switches, especially among old fans, in order to survive. However, the story will probably be relatively unknown to a young audience. Unfortunately, we currently don’t know when a release can be expected. But it sounds like the film is already in the can.

Via: Deadline

