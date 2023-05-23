LEGO 2K Drive LEGO GT7+ double car｜Customized Wild Speed ​​​​10, Batmobile｜3 versions respectively

“LEGO 2K Drive” (LEGO 2K Wind Racing) is likely to continue the DIY building block boom in “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Fluid”! But this time, instead of building giant Gundam robots, we use LEGO Bricks to build our own LEGO building block chariots! All the cars in the game can be disassembled into parts, and can be freely colored and combined. I believe that there will be a lot of DIY “Wild Speed ​​10” new cars and “Batman” Batmobile on Chi Xia’s SNS!



wild tail swing

The driving system of “LEGO 2K Drive” is a bit like the “double car” of “Mario Kart”. It is easy to master the skills of tail flicking and acceleration, and there are also various strengthening items available to take victory into your hands! It can not only build a full meal, but also easily fight and turn around like “Mario Kart”. It is super recommended to buy it for 3 days and play slowly.

New Kamen Rider + EVA + Salted Egg + Godzilla

Yumi/Elkie Jiayan Corps IG click｜People choose COLLAR, and Lian Deng appoints her to be sexy

Free car modification building blocks

The stage of “LEGO 2K Drive” is called “Granular Landia”. This open world is vast and open, and every citizen likes racing and modifying cars. Players can go to the garage to find the orangutan technician Sunshine Monkey, who will help you freely assemble ever-changing and most personalized LEGO chariots with LEGO parts, participate in competitions and cups everywhere, and enjoy various small tasks to collect props.

Freely assemble ever-changing and most personalized LEGO chariots with LEGO parts

For example, this kind of “hamburger car”, of course, you can slowly collect building block parts by yourself, color and modify them. But if you want to play the special car faster, you can buy the special edition “Adversary Special Package”, which includes 400 new missions for one year, and many special cars as gifts.

Slowly collect building blocks and parts to build a “hamburger car”

Energy Saving Tips for Household Appliances in Summer｜Air Conditioners, Water Heaters, Refrigerators｜Multiple steps and zero consumption save thousands of dollars a year

What is the difference between the 3 versions?

“LEGO 2K Wind Racing” is divided into regular version, super version (including one-year Drive Pass driving pass), super rival version includes the season pass, and also comes with “water and land tornado package”, “super special package”, and “extraordinary Enemy Special Package”, you can play speedboats and other special tanks once you open the game. “Drive Pass” includes 100 additional levels in each of 1 year and 4 seasons, in which you can earn various gifts such as drivers, stickers, special modules and sound effects, etc.

Both the Super Edition and the Super Rival Edition include a one-year Drive Pass, and the latter will send more limited car building block parts.

《LEGO 2K Drive》



Producer: 2K Games

平台：PS4、PS5、Xbox One、Xbox Series X/S、Steam、Epic Games

Regular Edition $468, Extraordinary Edition $548, Extraordinary Rival Edition $788

3 versions in detail, click on the picture to enlarge