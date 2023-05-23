LEGO 2K Drive LEGO GT7+ double car｜Customized Wild Speed ​​​​10, Batmobile｜3 versions respectively

“LEGO 2K Drive” (LEGO 2K Wind Racing) is likely to continue the DIY building block boom in “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Fluid”! But this time, instead of building giant Gundam robots, we use LEGO Bricks to build our own LEGO building block chariots! All the cars in the game can be disassembled into parts, and can be freely colored and combined. I believe that there will be a lot of DIY “Wild Speed 10” new cars and “Batman” Batmobile on Chi Xia’s SNS!
wild tail swing
The driving system of “LEGO 2K Drive” is a bit like the “double car” of “Mario Kart”. It is easy to master the skills of tail flicking and acceleration, and there are also various strengthening items available to take victory into your hands! It can not only build a full meal, but also easily fight and turn around like “Mario Kart”. It is super recommended to buy it for 3 days and play slowly.
New Kamen Rider + EVA + Salted Egg + Godzilla
Free car modification building blocks
The stage of “LEGO 2K Drive” is called “Granular Landia”. This open world is vast and open, and every citizen likes racing and modifying cars. Players can go to the garage to find the orangutan technician Sunshine Monkey, who will help you freely assemble ever-changing and most personalized LEGO chariots with LEGO parts, participate in competitions and cups everywhere, and enjoy various small tasks to collect props.
For example, this kind of “hamburger car”, of course, you can slowly collect building block parts by yourself, color and modify them. But if you want to play the special car faster, you can buy the special edition “Adversary Special Package”, which includes 400 new missions for one year, and many special cars as gifts.
What is the difference between the 3 versions?
“LEGO 2K Wind Racing” is divided into regular version, super version (including one-year Drive Pass driving pass), super rival version includes the season pass, and also comes with “water and land tornado package”, “super special package”, and “extraordinary Enemy Special Package”, you can play speedboats and other special tanks once you open the game. “Drive Pass” includes 100 additional levels in each of 1 year and 4 seasons, in which you can earn various gifts such as drivers, stickers, special modules and sound effects, etc.
《LEGO 2K Drive》
Producer: 2K Games
平台：PS4、PS5、Xbox One、Xbox Series X/S、Steam、Epic Games
Regular Edition $468, Extraordinary Edition $548, Extraordinary Rival Edition $788
3 versions in detail, click on the picture to enlarge
When will LEGO 2K Drive be available?
LEGO 2K Drive What does LEGO 2K Racer do?
